Ordnance Survey Expands UK Coast With App Launch In Australia





As many poorly equipped travelers have found, the Australian Outback is a notorious and dangerous place to get lost.

However, navigating the vast empty spaces of the UK has become a little easier with an app first developed by Britain’s 230-year-old national cartography agency beyond the British coast.

Ordnance Survey has expanded the OS Maps app to help Australians navigate local hiking, running and cycling routes. This is the first step we hope to be a global expansion.

The UK is a pioneer in mapping technology and the OS has a history of over 200 years. Its roots are in the military, but in recent years people have been focused on exploring the countryside.

Paper Ordnance Survey maps have long been a trusted companion to the Lake District, Cairngorms, and Snowdonia, and now they hope that tech-savvy Australians will digitally use them to navigate the Blue Mountains, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and Watagans National Park for 9,000 miles. wish. away.

First launched in 2013, the app has 3.5 million users in the UK, and the number of subscribers increased by 78% during the Covid-19 pandemic as people searched for outdoor activities.

Australia has been chosen as the first international site because of its relatively unrestricted mobility because it has successfully dealt with infectious diseases and outdoor populations.

But Nick Giles, managing director of Ordnance Survey in the leisure sector, is also a place where it can have devastating consequences if you don’t know where you are.

“If you go out into a large and large area, there are no landmarks to see in England. So you can’t see churches or hills and you can identify exactly where you are on the map. So easy.

“Technology can really help here,” he said, “the GPS accuracy is within 5 to 50 meters. In some cases, life-saving locations can be accurately and accurately read,” he said.

The app includes detailed and accurate maps of roads and routes in the country, as well as suggestions for walking and cycling routes that can be downloaded for offline use in remote areas without a mobile phone signal.

Users can use the basic version for free or pay AUD $39.99 (22.50) per year with perks including a 3D route map that provides a bird’s eye view to help with planning and an augmented reality feature that displays the surrounding mountains and forests.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos