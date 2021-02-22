US on the verge of coronavirus vaccine breakthrough as manufacturing





Joe Biden is on track to meet his goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days, but now faces the challenge of vaccinating eligible adults by the end of the summer.

WASHINGTON It looked so ambitious at first glance: 100 million vaccines in 100 days.

Now, a month into his presidency, Joe Biden is on track to meet that goal and embark on well beyond the much more ambitious and intimidating mission to vaccinate all eligible adults against the coronavirus by the next end of summer.

The limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations and that was before extreme winter conditions delayed delivery of around 6 million doses last week. But the United States is on the verge of a supply breakthrough as manufacturing accelerates and a third vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

This means that giving injections will soon be the dominant constraint, and it prompts the Biden administration to push for a dramatic expansion of the universe of who will give injections and where Americans will meet them to get vaccinated.

It’s one thing to have the vaccine, and it’s a lot different than having it in someone’s arms, Biden said on Friday as he visited the Pfizers manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich. . The company is expected to double its vaccine delivery rate in the coming weeks.

Since their approval in December, more than 75 million doses of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed, of which 63 million have been injected, reaching 13% of Americans. Almost 45 million of these doses have been administered since Bidens’ inauguration on January 20.

The pace of deliveries of these vaccines is about to take off. Around 145 million doses are expected to be delivered in the next 5 and a half weeks, with an additional 200 million expected by the end of May and an additional 200 million by the end of July.

This is before the planned approval by the Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use of a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson. The single-dose J&J vaccine is expected to help speed the path to immunity and require half of the immunization resources of two-dose regimens. But there is no massive stockpile of doses of J&J ready to be deployed on day one.

“We were going to start with just a few million in inventory,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said last week. “Yet when combined with planned increases in other vaccines, J&J doses could proving a breakthrough in delivering enough plugs for nearly all American adults by the end of June, at least a month earlier than currently expected.

The average daily inoculation soared to 1.7 million shots per day last week, but up to twice that number of doses should soon be available on average each day. Bidens’ team is now focused quickly on ensuring these doses can be used, although the administration has resisted calls from some health experts to publicly set a lunar target for the number of daily doses it hope to administer.

Biden first set his goal of 100 million doses in 100 days on December 8, days before the first vaccines were granted emergency use clearance. On the day of the inauguration, it was clear that the United States was on the right track to achieve this goal.

Dr Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University, said she would like to see the administration commit to a more ambitious target of 3 million strokes per day.

I want to see them put this issue in the ground and ask everyone to help them achieve this goal, she said.

The current rate of vaccination has dropped significantly in recent days, as winter conditions shut down administration sites in Texas and the south, and freezing conditions blocked supplies to shipping centers in Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee.

A third of the delayed doses have already been administered, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, on Sunday. The White House predicts that the remaining deferred doses will be injected by March 1 and that the daily rhythm of vaccinations will continue to increase.

Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is from people receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The pace of first-dose vaccinations, meanwhile, has been largely stable in recent weeks, hovering around an average of 900,000 injections per day.

Increasing both the rate of first dose administration and the overall vaccination rate will be essential to achieve herd immunity, which is estimated to require vaccination of approximately 80% of the population in the country. hope to end the pandemic and curb the emergence of a potentially even more dangerous mutant. “strains of the coronavirus.

This means keeping demand high. The administration has expressed concern over public polls showing tens of millions of Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated and is stepping up public awareness to overcome this reluctance as the US death toll approaches 500,000 , a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country, as Fauci said, and still were not out.

Dr Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said in an interview that the administration is focused on getting out of communities and making sure people know these vaccines are safe and how they can. obtain them, with the aim of vaccinating almost all Americans,.

The administration has also focused on identifying new delivery routes for vaccines beyond those already in use by states, including federally run mass vaccination sites, small health centers community and retail pharmacies. The White House’s goal is to get the sites up and running now so they are ready to handle the influx of vaccines in the weeks to come.

They can move a lot more volume through these channels, through these big box stores, through community health centers, Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner in the Trump administration, told MSNBC on Friday. He praised the Biden administration for setting up these sites in advance.

The Pentagon, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has begun deploying thousands of active-duty soldiers to open mass vaccination centers across the country, with plans in place for up to 100 sites capable of delivering 450,000 doses per day. The first of those facilities opened last week in California, with sites in Texas and New York scheduled to open in the coming days.

We always knew along the way that we had to deliver sites primarily supported by the federal government, FEMA Acting Administrator Robert Fenton said last week, describing the initial locations as a pilot for more deployment. large. These will continue to grow as the offer is integrated.

The administration also rolled out the federal pharmacy program that was originally announced by Trump’s White House. It delivered doses directly to chains such as CVS and Walgreens, leveraging existing distribution chains for injections like the flu shot.

Governors, along with the CDC, have identified specific retail chains to begin delivering vaccines in their states, with a view to reaching underserved communities and testing the ability of pharmacies to scale up injections.

In its first four days of operation, with approximately 15% of the nation’s pharmacies participating, the pharmacy program administered over 700,000 of the 1 million initial doses per week allocated by the federal government. This led the White House to quickly double it to 2 million doses next week.

Further increases are likely, as the White House monitors the ability of pharmacies to administer injections. The National Association of Drugstore Chains estimates that its members alone have the capacity to deliver over 3 million doses per day.

The additional federal channels for vaccine distribution have sparked grumbling from governors who want more vaccines circulating in their state allocations. This figure rose from less than 9 million doses per week to 13.5 million during the first weeks of service in Bidens.

Everyone wants more vaccines, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., I know the continued increase is great news for all of us.

The more opportunities we can bring online, the better, she added.

