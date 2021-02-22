UK competition watchdog warns Big Tech about antitrust investigation





British competition watchers have told big tech companies that they are planning a series of antitrust investigations of their practices next year, signaling a stronger approach to controlling the sector in the wake of Brexit.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Andrea Koselli, chief executive of the Competitive Markets Bureau, said the watchdog plans to mount multiple probes on Internet giants, including Google and Amazon, in the coming months.

This move appears after the UK leaves the EU’s regulatory trajectory in January, with the watchdog claiming a new independence. The CMA will give the Big Tech Police additional powers in the second half of this year with the creation of a new sector-specific unit.

“Until we have these new legal powers, the current [tools]“Coscelli said. “Today there are quite a lot of examples for digital platforms in Brussels, including the UK market.”

We expect more cases to open this year.

This move occurs as big tech platforms face rigorous scrutiny from governments around the world. In October, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Google alleging anti-competitive practices in the search and advertising business.

The EU is already conducting several antitrust investigations against large US tech companies, including Apple and Amazon. CMA’s new investigation is independent, but Coscelli said the UK plans to continue working with Brussels on other joint antitrust investigations, at least until next year.

Coscelli added that the CMA is looking for areas that have not yet been investigated, as well as replicating probes that already exist elsewhere.

“We are actively scanning where there are gaps in the players, the complaints we have received, the events others are doing, what others can do in parallel, what the European Commission is doing,” he said.

He added: “We definitely look forward to opening more cases this year.”

The CMA has previously indicated its willingness to use its powers to investigate the dominant digital giant. Last year, Coscelli said that if the establishment of a new digital market unit is delayed, watchers will launch antitrust investigations against Facebook and Google.

The Digital Markets Department, which will be released in the form of a shadow in April before being written into the bill, will provide a customized code of conduct for tech companies, which can be fined up to 10% of the maximum turnover.

Big Tech is also preparing to face more rigorous investigations into the so-called killer takeover, Coscelli added. He added that the EU recently criticized the liquidation of Google’s acquisition of Fitbit.

He said CMA was “doubtful” about the solutions offered by companies that were accepted in Brussels.

“In this particular case, the EU Commission finally accepted a long-term action remedy,” he said. “Our concern is that it is very difficult to sufficiently monitor and implement this type of remedy.”

