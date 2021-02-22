China urges US to lift trade restrictions, end interference





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on the United States to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contact while ending what Beijing sees as unwarranted interference in areas such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet

BEIJING – The top Chinese diplomat on Monday called on the new administration of US President Joe Bidens to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contact while ending what Beijing sees as unwarranted interference in areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on US-China relations come as Beijing urges Washington’s new administration to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by the former president Donald Trump.

Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges as he sought to address concerns about an imbalance in trade and accusations of Chinese flight of American technology.

Trump also improved military and diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the autonomous island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials accused of abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

We know the new US administration is reviewing and evaluating its foreign policy, “Wang told diplomats, academics and reporters at the Lanting Forum.” We hope that US policymakers will keep pace, see the world trend clearly. , abandon prejudices, abandon unjustified suspicions and try to bring Chinese policy to reason to ensure a healthy and steady development of Sino-US relations. “

While Biden has pledged a re-engagement and a more civilian tone in US diplomacy, it is unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policy toward Beijing. China faces more opposition than ever in Washington over its trade record, territorial disputes with its neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and espionage. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do critics of China’s human rights record, especially in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

In his first speech to a global audience on Friday, Biden said the United States and its allies must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China. “

Competition with China is going to be tough. This is what I expect, and this is what I applaud, because I believe in the global system that Europe and the United States, along with our Indo-Pacific allies, have worked so hard to build over the past 70 years, ”the president said in remarks practically at the Munich Annual Security Conference.

As is the norm in Chinese foreign policy, Wang put the burden of improving relations on the United States’ shoulders and offered no direct proposals for major breakthroughs, while encouraging increased dialogue.

Wang said China has no intention of challenging or replacing the United States “and is ready to coexist peacefully and seek common development.

Wang urged the United States to stop sullying “the reputation of the ruling Communist Party in China and to stop plotting or even supporting the false words and actions of separatist forces for Taiwan independence and to stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security in internal affairs relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. “

He said the United States should reactivate all levels of dialogue that he said the United States effectively interrupted under the Trump administration, and strengthen cooperation on major bilateral and international issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic recovery are the three biggest issues on which the parties can cooperate, he said.

Regarding trade, Wang said China will defend the rights of American companies while hoping that the United States will adjust its policies as soon as possible, among other things, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese products, lift its unilateral sanctions on companies. and research and educational institutes and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress. “

The United States should also lift restrictions on media, education and people-to-people exchanges to reverse the sharp decline in the number of Chinese studying in the United States and Chinese visits for tourism or business, Wang said.

I hope the two sides will work together to bring the giant ship of Sino-US relations back on the path of healthy development towards a bright future with unlimited prospects, ”he said.

While the tone taken towards the United States by high-ranking diplomats such as Wang, senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and President Xi Jinping himself seems more positive than under Trump, the spokespersons of the Chinese Foreign Ministry remained combative.

Speaking at a briefing Friday, spokeswoman Hua Chunying contrasted the freak winter weather that plagues Texas with the robust social and economic interactions seen in China during the just passed Lunar New Year holiday, without offering no show of sympathy.

All of this has given us a better understanding of what human rights really mean and how to better protect them. We are more convinced that we are on the right track and have every confidence in the future, ”Hua said.

