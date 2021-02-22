



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a government press release on Monday that “we will carefully build a roadmap to get us out of lockdown.”

His remarks appear in the House of Commons and come ahead of a press conference that airs late on Monday.

Johnson is expected to confirm the resumption of all English schools on March 8th, which is one of the first big steps in bringing the country back to normal.

The UK is one of the countries most hit worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the virus has killed more than 120,000, it is also the first country to launch a mass vaccination campaign.

The success of the virus launch means that more than 17 million people have now got the first vaccine, which is a third of the adult population in the UK.

Europe

In Germany, the number of confirmed cases increased by 4,369 to 2,390,928, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), research on infectious diseases is ongoing. The number of reported deaths increased by 62, bringing the total to 67,903.

This figure is a significant decline in the number of deaths per day as Germany continued to shut down for several months, shutting down unnecessary businesses and restricting closed meetings.

Cologne Rose Monday COVID-19 Parade Another kind of parade

The Rose Monday Parade in Cologne is the largest event in Germany and attracts up to 1 million visitors from all over the world each year. But it won’t happen this year because of the epidemic. Instead, the legendary Hnneschen theater puppets in all kinds of funny costumes appear in the mini TV parade on February 15th.

Cologne’s Rose Monday COVID-19 Parade Parade Route in the Background

Holger Kirsch, head of the traditional Rose Monday parade, showcases the 32m stage scenery built for this event, recreating the buildings the parade traditionally marched on Rose Monday. In 2021, 155 dolls will be the stars of the mini float. Carnivals are generally the biggest festivals in Cologne, and Kirsch argues that although “quiet” is still underlined.

Cologne’s Rose Monday COVID-19 Parade Jester Hat

The doll maker even made a small version of the parade venue. Holger Kirsch will ride his own mini float, a frame of Cologne clown hats adorned with small medallions that show the crest of the city’s many carnival communities. The Mini Rose Monday Parade is built on a 1:1 scale.

Cologne’s Rose Monday piled up during the COVID-19 parade pandemic

Toilet paper was scarce in Germany during the blockade at the beginning of last year’s coronavirus outbreak. This is because the Germans bought toilet paper in almost unimaginable quantities. Panic buying has its own verb “hamster” in German. It shows a steaming hamster filling his cheeks with toilet paper.

Cologne’s Rose Monday COVID-19 Parade political satire

Carnival parades in Germany usually include floats for political satire. The wagon named “United” shows the Statue of Liberty split in two with an ax symbolizing the division of the United States. The bloody butcher’s knife represents a violent clashes in recent election campaigns. And there is the word trump in its grasp.

Cologne Rose Monday COVID-19 Parade Traditional Legion

In addition to the 16 themed wagons, the creators have also created small replicas of wagons that traditionally carry dignitaries of the Carnival community, including the Blaue Funken wagon above. Founded in 1870, Blaue Funken is one of the oldest Cologne Carnival Associations and one of the Cologne Carnival’s nine traditional legions.

Author: Gaby Reucher

Asia and Oceania

Japan will receive only a limited amount of the COVID-19 vaccine during the first month of vaccination, Japan’s immunization director said. Injections for older people will be distributed gradually.

The increase in supply from Pfizer, Japan’s only approved COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, will not be available to Japan until May.

Australia has launched a mass COVID-19 vaccine program. Frontline medical staff and senior citizens will receive the vaccine first. Authorities hope to give more than 60,000 doses by the end of this week.

New Zealand is lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions in Auckland. The city was shut down for three days after some people tested positive earlier this month, but the state has mostly stopped the spread of the epidemic.

Auckland escaped from a short three-day lockdown after the mystery cluster occurred.

Doctors in South Korea threatened to strike a bill that would deprive them of their license after being convicted, raising fears that vaccine distribution could be halted.

The country’s vaccine push is expected to begin this week and healthcare workers will receive the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. The city of Seoul hopes to protect at least 10 million high-risk groups by July and reach herd immunity by November.

Africa

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli finally acknowledged that his country had a coronavirus problem and began to urge citizens to wear face covers and take other hygiene precautions.

It means a change of tack for Magufuli, who has been claiming for months that it can overcome disease with prayer.

Americas

President Joe Biden is set to commemorate more than 500,000 people killed from COVID-19 in the United States by lighting silence and candles at the White House.

The US is expected to pass a grim milestone on Monday.

kmm/csb (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

