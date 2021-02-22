UK sets roadmap outline in blockade





It’s hard to believe that the pound has fallen to its lowest level against the US dollar in less than a year, with many anticipating additional losses due to concerns about how the UK economy will cope with the two threats of a long-term Covid shutdown. And the messy Brexit raised expectations that the Bank of England would pull the trigger for negative interest rates.

After those years’ lows, the pound has moved in almost one direction, rallying strongly and closing at its highest level against the dollar for over three years from 1.4000 last week.

These gains emerged after last week’s retail sales declined -8.2% in January and the worst drop since April last year, despite ongoing concerns about how resilient the recovery will be due to high dependence on services. First closure last year.

No matter what mistakes the government has made over the past 12 months, the market has opted to focus on the road ahead, unlike what is in the rearview mirror, and the pound has strongly benefited from optimism about speed. Vaccination releases and falling infection rates are likely to accelerate economic resumption.

Today Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present a roadmap for economic resumption. First in Congress will take place at 3:30pm and then through a 7pm press conference. He is expected to begin with a slow reopening of school on March 8th with a phased approach, further details are expected to be outlined in Congress this afternoon.

The UK is ahead of other European regions, with nearly a third of the UK’s population getting the first vaccine, and over 50s are due to deliver one by mid-April. population.

This optimism has also led to a sharp rise in UK returns today, which traded at 0.7% last week from a low of close to 0.17% at the beginning of the year, resulting in better profitability as the Bank of England sees lending margins shrunk by a flat yield curve. .

Since the beginning of the year, bond markets in the UK and the US have begun to price the risk of high inflationary pressures as long-term returns move upward on both sides of the Atlantic.

The U.S. 10-Year Yields rose sharply to 1.36% last week, suggesting that while the market continues to be more and more concerned about long-term inflation risks this morning, the U.S. 2-Year Yields remain solid. It is static at about 0.1%.

This is not surprising given that the Fed has argued that US interest rates will go nowhere in the next two years, but as the Fed does now, sitting too tightly on the front end could end the long run. Start to get away from it.

US stocks, like European stocks, appear to be somewhat tense. The US stock market has been on a downtrend after hitting a high last week.

Some anxiety appears to be close to the size of the $1.9 trillion new stimulus package, which is something we can agree on this week, and some say it doesn’t need to be large given how strong some of the recent U.S. economic data is. I suggest. Retail sales for January last week reached 5.3%, the highest since June last year.

As paid price data is showing signs of a sharp rise, the rise in yields appears to act as a small headwind in the U.S. as well as in the U.K. When combined with a sharp rise in energy and commodity prices, high prices will prevent post-epidemic recovery due to high loan costs Not only that, there is growing concern that the high cost of living could put pressure on future consumer spending.

The current stock market doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about the recent sharp rise in interest rates and falling bond prices, but it could start at some point. The big question is where the turning point is. Given that the S&P500’s forward dividend yield is 1.53%, it’s 1.5% or a little higher over the US 10 years.

This attention seems to appear at the European Open this morning. This is set at a lower level, the Asian market is trading in a similar way, and copper prices hit their 9-year high.

Now the big worry is that post-pandemic recovery could increase price pressure in areas where recovery cannot afford.

The only thing to note in terms of data is the German IFO business environment survey in February, which is expected to remain stable at 89.1.

EURUSD failed several times last week at the MA on the 50th and the 1.2170 level. Down here, there remains a bias back to the 1.2070 level. This moves down to 1.2060 and maintains support as the risk of moving to 1.1980 reopens.

GBPUSD reached its 1.4000 target and closed the week there, opening up the possibility of moving to the 2018 high of 1.4380. We cannot rule out the possibility of a fall back to the 1.3820 area, hitting a low last week.

EURGBP continues to be under pressure with the next major support in the 0.8600 area. Breaking below 0.8580 leads to a 2020 low of 0.8280. Resistance now occurs in the 0.8770 area.

USDJPY fell from 106.30 last week after the trip that passed the 200-day MA stopped. The current downtrend should remain above the trend line at the current low of January in the 104.60/70 area. Below that is for the 103.80 area.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is a run-only service provider. The material (whether or not you comment) is for general informational purposes only and does not take into account your personal circumstances or purposes. Nothing in this material is financial, investment, or other advice that should be trusted. The opinions provided in the material do not constitute a recommendation by CMC Markets or the authors that a particular investment, security, trading or investment strategy is suitable for any particular person. This material is not prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote independence in investment research. We do not intend to use the material prior to distribution, although trading was not specifically prohibited prior to providing this material.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos