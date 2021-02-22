Locked exit plan to be revealed





Prime Minister Unveils Four Steps Path To Normalization

Boris Johnson today unveils the long-awaited resume “roadmap”. The Prime Minister will announce that the “stay at home” rule will be abolished next month as outdoor sports return and finally allow families to meet in the garden. He would say that if the kids return to the classroom on March 8th, school sports will be allowed and all organized outdoor sports will be allowed from March 29th. Guidance instructing people to stay at home and in the area is also lifted and outdoor activities take place. “Rule of 6” is expected to return. However, the lift-off is gradual and will take place over at least four months. Political Editor Ben Riley-Smith explains the four stages of the roadmap and the data tests that must be met. It will be notified to Congress today at 3:30 PM and will go to the entire Cabinet with a press conference at 7 PM. Followlive update. Read on for everything you can expect from a pub renewal to a summer vacation.

There was no further pressure on Mr Johnson to provide a roadmap that adheres to the process. However, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Camilla Tominey, in the end, wrote that attention was Johnson’s greatest danger. From a life point of view, the cost of the pandemic was at the forefront of policy, but limiting costs were more difficult to quantify and were often overlooked. Read about the reality of closure for business, health and well-being.

Prince William hopes to repair the crack with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge, along with the Duke of Sussex, is focusing on “pure family matters” and is eager to restore their ties after the labor relations have finally ended, the palace source said. After months of fierce reflection on Sussexes’ decision to leave the royal family, the brothers hope to be able to heal their fissures by focusing on personal ties. However, Victoria Ward reported that he was still concerned about an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey at Buckingham Palace.

Food to think about: the real reasons why you can’t lose weight

A leading scientist living with an African tribe is uncovering metabolic science that was surprisingly enlightened and then misunderstood. The more you exercise, the more calories you burn and the thinner you are. Well, not exactly. Burn’s author Herman Pontzer tells Rosa Silverman why everything he thinks he knows about the body’s metabolism is wrong.

At a Glance: More Coronavirus Headlines Even in News: Another Headline of the Day

Falling from the sky | United Airlines grounded 24 Boeing 777s last night shortly after take-off after two jets using the same family of engines sprayed debris on the ground. Aviation safety officers on both sides of the Atlantic have initiated an inquiry. Watch amazing videos and photos of aircraft parts landing in the garden and cars.

Worldwide: French bikers sweep Paris

About 6,000 motorcyclists took over Champs-Elyses, protesting that it was again banned from weaving between the two lanes. Jean-Marc Belotti of the Federation of French Painters and Motorcycles said, “The characteristic of a two-wheeled vehicle is that it can cycle between lanes.”

