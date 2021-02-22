Macquarie Improves Profit Outlook As US Freeze Boosts Gas Demand





The Macquarie Group has emerged as a beneficiary of the deep freeze that led to blackouts and soaring energy prices in Texas and the central United States last week, predicting a $ 300 million increase. Australian dollars in profits on increased demand for its natural gas shipping business.

The Australian company is one of the largest natural gas and electricity traders in the United States, carrying gas on about 80% of the country’s major pipelines.

Access to pipelines proved valuable as freezing conditions hampered gas production and triggered a rush to obtain fuel for home heaters and power generation.

Macquarie said Monday he expects full-year profit to increase 5-10 percent in the year ending March compared to the previous 12 months due to “winter weather conditions. extremes ”.

Record-breaking temperatures and blizzards sweeping across southern Canada plunged millions of Texans into darkness last week, killing at least 23 and pushing wholesale electricity prices up 10,000%. The financial fallout has spread from large energy companies to households stung by high energy bills.

On Sunday, amid growing concerns over payment defaults, the Texas Utilities Commission ordered the state’s network operator to exercise discretion over settlement times, warranty obligations and payments for the wholesale electricity market, where a record $ 50 billion in transactions took place last week.

The commission also temporarily banned utilities from cutting power for customers who had not paid their bills and forced electricity retailers to defer payments for customers who requested them.

Macquarie, along with BP, Royal Dutch Shell and EDF, is one of the major energy traders that give electricity retailers access to the Texas wholesale market. Macquarie also has an investment in Griddy Energy, a retailer whose variable rate customers received skyrocketing electricity bills if their electricity was left on last week.

The chaos of the market has had a big impact on energy companies. Atmos Energy, a Dallas-based utility company, revealed that it made between $ 2.5 billion and $ 3.5 billion in natural gas purchases in Colorado, Kansas and Texas during the week of February 19, because it “had suffered unpredictable market prices and unprecedented for gas costs.”

Comstock Resources, a gas producer owned by Jerry Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, caught fire last week when its CFO said the gasoline price spike was ” like hitting the jackpot ”. At an Oklahoma gas trading hub, prices have dropped from around $ 3 per million British thermal units to nearly $ 1,000 per MBtu.

Macquarie is the second largest distributor of natural gas in North America, shipping more than 10 billion cubic feet per day, according to Natural Gas Intelligence. The cold weather has dramatically increased demand from short-term customers for its services to maintain gas and electricity supplies, Macquarie said. He declined to comment on his pricing policies during winter storms.

Morgan Stanley said weather conditions produced stronger trading conditions in Macquarie’s commodities and global markets division.

The Australian group’s outperformance of earnings guidance came two weeks after it reported that after-tax profit for the year 2021 would be “slightly down” from A $ 2.73 billion (US $ 2.15 billion). ) which he reported in 2020. Macquarie shares rose as much as 4.3% on Monday morning in Sydney.

