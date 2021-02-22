United States on the verge of dying 500,000 COVID | Voice of America





According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States is on the brink of half a million COVID-19 deaths, more coronavirus-related deaths than anywhere else.

US President Joe Biden will speak about the lives lost to the virus Monday night at the White House, followed by a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony.

“People decades from now are going to speak of this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country, to have these many people die from respiratory infections,” said Anthony Fauci, America’s top scholar. infectious diseases. on CNN.

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the National Institutes of Health February 11, 2021 in Bethesda, Maryland, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to the right.

To commemorate this dismal sum, The New York Times published on the front page of Primepace on Sunday a graph containing nearly 500,000 points, representing every individual in the United States who has succumbed to the deadly virus.

The United States is also the world leader in COVID-19 cases with more than 28 million infections.

Italy

A year ago, Italy became the first country outside of Asia to confirm locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

Pope Francis and Italian President Sergio Mattarell marked the anniversary on Sunday by establishing National Health Workforce Day, an annual day in honor of doctors, nurses and other health care providers.

Vaccination campaigns

Elsewhere in Europe, the rollout of vaccination campaigns in a number of European Union countries is hampered by what public health officials see as misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Germanys Spiegel magazine reported last week that figures from the country’s Robert Koch institutes showed that of the 736,000 doses of AstraZenecavaccine to Germany, only 64,869 were used.

Meanwhile, many people in the European Union, including health workers, are refusing the AstraZenecacoronavirus vaccine, citing concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the injections. Public health officials believe the concerns are unfounded, but misinformation persists, affecting vaccination rates in a number of countries.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the Briton, who uses Astra Zenecavaccine, is on track with his inoculations with 23.9% of his population receiving the first dose. According to the newspaper, only 3.2% of the European population received a dose.

Solidarity, key to cooperation, according to the UN

The virus flourished because poverty, discrimination, the destruction of our natural environment and other human rights failures have created enormous fragilities in our societies, wrote Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the UN, in an essay published Monday in The Guardian, An effective response to the pandemic must be based on solidarity and cooperation. Divisive approaches, authoritarianism and nationalism make no sense in the face of a global threat.

Flowers adorn the tombstone of Adriano Trevisan, Italy’s first known victim of COVID-19, at Vo Vecchio cemetery, Vo Euganeo on February 10, 2021.

The CEO of the Serum Institute of India warned countries and governments in a Twitter post that they may not receive their coronavirus vaccines in a timely manner as the company has been directed to prioritize needs huge size of India and at the same time to balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are doing our best.

India has more than 11 million cases of the coronavirus, according to Hopkins.

Tanzania

On Sunday in Tanzania, JohnMagufuli, the country’s president, acknowledged that the East African nation was battling a coronavirus outbreak.

Tanzania had stopped reporting the numbers of virus cases and deaths last spring, when 500 cases and 20 deaths were recorded. The president had claimed that the nation was coronavirus-free and had wrongly stated that the virus was defeated through prayer.

The country is now seeing the deaths of some government officials, including Seif Sharif Hamad, known as Maalim Seif, who died last week at the age of 77. The popular semi-autonomous Zanzibar vice president had COVID-19, his political party said earlier.

On Saturday, TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, called the refusal in Tanzania very worrying. The WHO chief once again urged the country to start reporting coronavirus cases and sharing his data.

A number of Tanzanians traveling to neighboring countries and beyond have tested positive for COVID-19, the WHO director-general said in a statement. This underscores the need for Tanzania to take strong action both to protect its own people and to protect people in these countries and beyond.

On Sunday, Magufuli encouraged Tanzanians to wear face masks, but only masks made in the country.

Hopkins reported Monday morning that there are more than 111 million COVID infections worldwide and nearly 2.5 million deaths worldwide.

