Equivalence of UK and Swiss stock trading obligations





Brexit has had a wide range of logistical impacts in many sectors of the UK economy. Eventually, it will take a joint effort to rewrite a trade agreement that has lasted for decades.

These issues have affected both institutional and private traders. Over the past five years, investors have deployed a variety of risk management strategies when following Brexit development. British voters’ decision to leave the federal government was decisive. However, it will take five years for the government to complete the transition.

This is the complex nature of modern markets and trade alliances. Brexit saw David Cameron and Theresa May leave as prime ministers before Boris Johnson realized the exit. Nevertheless, despite the chaos, it was an opportunity for people to start investing because many relied on markets and intermediaries.

One of the controversial issues was the conditions of access to each stock trading market. The institutions responsible for this process are the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), respectively.

Brexit impact

After the transition period was complete, the London Stock Exchange and other UK markets became EU regulated markets (MTF). The only way to remedy this situation is to make an equivalence decision or deal between the UK and the EU.

The EU has a regulation called the Financial Products Market Directive (MiFID) that provides common regulatory standards for companies operating in the EU. MiFID companies are no longer able to conduct transactions in UK locations.

The regulations are more detailed, but the general idea is that Brexit has led to the separation of the regulatory system. Institutions that have traded double-listed stocks in significant amounts in different jurisdictions have faced these challenges.

Getting a signal in Switzerland

Switzerland is one country that can provide useful lessons for EU relations. Contrary to popular perception, Switzerland is not part of the European Union. In other words, Switzerland has an equivalence agreement with the EU that lasts through 2019. Equivalence agreements are the mechanism by which the EU recognizes the regulations of a third country as compliant and equivalent to those of the EU.

In 2019, the EU decided to extinguish the recognized equivalence of the Swiss Stock Exchange. This decision was made after a dispute over relations between the two countries.

Christian Reuss, head of the SIX Swiss Exchange, told CNBC that the delisting would have helped Swiss Markers during the pandemic. Although not a member state, the equivalence agreement meant that EU stocks could be traded on Swiss exchanges.

After the equivalence has lapsed, European traders can no longer trade the shares of hundreds of Swiss companies. Investment companies in the EU (including the UK at the time) and Switzerland did not have access to major stock trading venues across the border.

This scenario saw the Swiss Stock Exchange gaining almost full control market share. Six Swiss Exchange soon became the third largest major exchange on the continent.

So the new regime can benefit the local stock market. Liquidity has a narrower focus and spreads are stable. This combination improves overall trading efficiency on certain exchanges. When liquidity comes together, the market is more resilient to volatility shocks. Covid caused unprecedented volatility in 2020. For the Swiss market, spreads recovered faster.

British and Swiss equivalent restoration

Incidentally, a new paradigm was created when the UK left the EU on January 1st. The UK has renewed an equal contract with Switzerland. Swiss stocks resumed trading on the London Exchange.

Reuss viewed this restoration differently. According to him, it helps to compete and develop innovative competencies. The UK needs to position London well in a Post-Brexit environment. London will continue to want to claim to be one of the most important financial centers in the world.

A stock market equivalence agreement between the Swiss government and the UK government would be useful. Due to the Brexit effect, liquidity in EU member states far from London has shifted tremendously overnight. Finding a contract with Switzerland goes a long way.

Big picture

Negotiations with countries like Switzerland are very important. It is easier to deal with one party than the whole block. It will take months of talks to get the EU to agree on a Swiss-style equivalence agreement. In the case of the EU, you will have to negotiate the entire trade deal before agreeing to certain things, such as an equivalence agreement.

London has vested interests in maintaining its position in global finance. The Brexit move may have given the UK more control over the market. But in a highly competitive world, the largest markets are the most liquid. These conditions make the need for smart negotiations even more urgent.

