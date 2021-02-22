OPEC, US Oil Companies Expect Moderate Shale Bounce Even As Crude Prices Rise





LONDON / HOUSTON (Reuters) – OPEC and U.S. oil companies see a limited rebound in shale oil supply this year as major U.S. producers freeze production despite rising prices, a move that would help the industry. OPEC and its allies.

FILE PHOTO: Pump cylinders operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, USA February 11, 2019. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo

OPEC this month cut its 2021 forecast for US crude crude, another term for shale, and expects production to drop 140,000 barrels per day to 7.16 million b / d. j. The US government expects shale production in March to decline from around 78,000 b / d to 7.5 million b / d.

OPEC’s forecast preceded freezing weather in Texas, home to 40% of U.S. production, which has closed wells and reduced demand from regional oil refineries. The lack of a rebound in the shale could make market management easier for OPEC and its allies, OPEC sources say.

It should be, said one of the OPEC sources, who declined to be identified. But I don’t think this factor will be permanent.

While some US energy companies have increased drilling, production is expected to remain under pressure as companies cut spending to reduce debt and increase shareholder returns. Shale producers also fear that the increase in drilling will be quickly met by OPEC’s return of more oil to the market.

MORE DISCIPLINE

In this new era, (shale) requires a different mindset, said Doug Lawler, managing director of shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy Corp., in an interview this month. This requires more discipline and responsibility when it comes to generating cash flow for our stakeholders and shareholders.

This sentiment would be a welcome development for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, for whom a 2014-16 price drop and global glut caused in part by increased shale production was an uncomfortable experience. This led to the creation of OPEC +, which began cutting production in 2017.

OPEC + is slowly lowering last year’s record production limits as prices and demand collapsed due to the pandemic. Alliance members will meet on March 4 to consider the request. For now, this is not to see history repeating itself.

U.S. shale has been the main source of non-OPEC supply for the past 10 years or more, another OPEC delegate said. If such a limitation in growth is now expected, I do not foresee any concerns as producers elsewhere can meet any growth in demand.

Yet OPEC is in no hurry to turn on the taps. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on February 17 that oil producers must remain extremely cautious.

$ 60 OIL ASSISTANCE

Shale production generally responds quickly to price signals, and U.S. crude this month hit its highest level since January 2020, topping $ 60 a barrel.

As shale companies have added more rigs in recent weeks, a lukewarm pick-up in demand and pressure from investors to reduce debt has kept them from rushing to complete new wells.

At this price point, any oil production is profitable, especially the relatively expensive patch of US shale, said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM Oil Associates.

Yet despite these positive growth signals, U.S. tight oil production is far from regaining its pre-COVID mojo.

The managing director of shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Scott Sheffield, recently said he expected small companies to increase production, but overall US production will remain stable at 1% higher , even at $ 60 a barrel.

PRODUCTION GEL

The severe cold of the past few weeks will wreak havoc on oil and gas production as companies face frozen equipment and a lack of energy to run operations. America’s largest independent producer, ConocoPhillips, said on Thursday the majority of its production in Texas has remained offline.

But analysts at JP Morgan said in a Feb. 18 report that rising oil prices could lead to a faster recovery in shale.

As long as operators have an inventory of drilled but unfractionated wells sufficient to complete, they should be able to easily increase production while controlling investments, the bank said, using a term for drilling expenses. .

Forecasts for 2022, like those from the US Energy Information Administration, predict greater supply growth in the United States, though perhaps not enough to cause problems for OPEC + at this time.

U.S. oil production won’t return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon, PVM Brennock said. But that does not mean that the American shale will not one day return like a thorn on the OPEC side.

By Alex Lawler in London and Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Edited by Gary McWilliams and Matthew Lewis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos