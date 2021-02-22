Floods are expected in Scotland as rain sweeps through England





Homes in Scotland can be damaged by flooding as heavy rains will hit the UK in the future.

Scotland will be hit hardest by flooding, and areas including Perth, Stirling, Dumpless and Galloway will drop 120mm of water over 36 hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Yellow weather alerts are in effect in the area on Wednesdays until noon on Wednesdays for rain that can cause floods and trip disruptions.

The Meteorological Agency also issued a yellow warning on winds covering Scotland and Northern Ireland, where gusts of up to 50 mph are expected on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, from Monday to Wednesday, most areas of the country are expected to experience sunshine and rain.

Many rainbows are expected to come due to scattered sunlight and shower forecasts (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Many rainbows are expected to come due to scattered sunlight and shower forecasts (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said showers concentrated in the central part of the UK will gradually ebb on Monday with showers covering eastern Wales and southeastern Scotland.

However, heavy rains will come back overnight, and as they weaken over Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be concentrated mainly in Scotland and the northwest region before moving southeast.

Claydon said the mid-teens temperatures are expected to continue throughout the United States, which seems particularly hot due to the recent cold weather.

The warm weather lasts for the next week

Some places will see rain and strong winds, others will see warm sunshine

For more information pic.twitter.com/5h6A5YPf1t

Met Office (@metoffice) February 21, 2021

Warmer, humid air in the west was causing more and more warming, he said, but it was the road to breaking records for February.

These mild temperatures are set to last seven days a week at 14C and 15C in southeast England.

Claydon said the average high temperature in February was recorded at 21.2C in 2019.

The warm march is expected to continue through weekdays and weekends, with more stable and sunny overall.

Heavy rain forecasts on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped travel across the UK over the weekend due to flooding. These include Perth and Kinross, with closed roads near the Isla River.

The road from B954 Alyth to Meigle is currently accessible. The following roads are closed due to flooding of the Isla river: A923 Coupar Angus to blairgowie A984 Meikleour to Bendochy C423 Aberbothrie

Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) February 21, 2021

In areas of England and Wales affected by floods during weekends when some homes were evacuated, some rain may fall over the next few days and some may avoid interruptions.

Residents living in central and western Scotland were advised to check for Met Office updates.

