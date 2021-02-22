As 500,000 Covid Deaths Loom, US Reaches Tipping Point





A warning from Dr Anthony Fauci on CNN on Sunday that Americans could wear masks until 2022 came as leading medical associations advocated increased vigilance on the part of people exhausted by months of self-isolation and the punitive economic impact of the worst public health calamity in 100 years. . But the national dichotomy between fear and hope was illustrated by an announcement that more vaccines than ever are being sent to states and a rapid decline in new cases of the novel coronavirus across much of the country. half a million highlights the horror of the nightmare that gripped the country a year ago. On February 23, 2020, ex-President Donald Trump shouted that “we have it very well under control” and “we have had no deaths”, revealing his lack of preparedness for the disaster that was about to come. take place under his direction. to the former president, who has rarely taken on the country’s collective mourning, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to mark the 500,000th U.S. death from Covid-19 with a candlelight ceremony at the White House on Monday that will include Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

The current death toll of nearly 499,000 represents more than six average NFL stadiums of casualties in an era when reckless crowds could still congregate at mass sporting events. Everyone is a grandparent, parent, son, daughter or brother or sister caught in a horrific toll – the world’s worst in the pandemic almost equivalent to US losses combined in two world wars.

“It’s terrible, it’s really horrible,” Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease specialist, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“People decades from now are going to speak of this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country, to have these many people die from respiratory infections,” Fauci said.

Reasons for Hope Amid New Warning Signs

The crisis has swept away a president who had not sufficiently prioritized his country’s health over his own political outlook and is now testing another, who this week promises to focus on a 1.9 trillion Covid relief program dollars intended to hasten the end of the pandemic and to alleviate its dire economic consequences.

Perhaps more than at any time prior to the current crisis, there is reason to be optimistic that even though normalcy is months away, the darkest winter despair of l modern American history could dissipate.

New cases of Covid-19 are down sharply across the country, surprisingly down a quarter from week to week. Deaths, a late indicator, are also starting to ease. The vaccination effort is picking up speed and is likely to overcome a slowdown caused by a flash of winter weather by the middle of the week. More than 63 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and Biden says there will be enough vaccine available for every American by the end of July. Other studies suggest that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines licensed in the United States may also prevent infection and not just symptomatic illnesses, a key factor in ending the pandemic. The onset of spring in a few weeks, and the warmer weather which makes the virus more difficult to spread, may bring more than the usual feeling of renewal this year. Yet there are many reasons to be careful. The arrival in the United States of viral variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa highlights how the country is in a race against time to vaccinate before the virus mutates further. New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday showed 1,700 U.S. cases of rapidly spreading variants, which experts say could dominate local infections within weeks. And the struggle to open schools after some kids got stuck in nearly a year of learning online is a lesson in how difficult it is to give back to the economy and the country safely.

Such complications and a willingness to prepare the country for the long haul if necessary – inform a hyper-cautious approach on Biden’s part, which itself contrasts with the misplaced optimism of the previous White House.

“God willing, this Christmas will be different than the last,” the Michigan president said Friday, expanding on a comment he first made at a CNN town hall in Wisconsin earlier in the week.

“But I can’t make that commitment to you. There are other strains of the virus. We don’t know what might happen in terms of the production rate (of vaccines). Things can change. But we’re doing everything. that science has indicated we should be doing, and people are rallying. “

No projections

Fauci explained Biden’s “State of the Union” warning when he noted that the president had cautioned against the projections.

“These are just projections that are estimates and a lot can happen to change that. And that’s why we have to be careful, because you have variations that you have to deal with. There are so many. other things that could make a projection that I give you today, this Sunday, will not be the case in six months, ”said Fauci.

Uncertainty was one of the reasons Fauci said it was “possible” that wearing a mask might still be necessary in 2022, depending on the level of virus that remains in the community over the years. ‘next year.

“When it goes down and the overwhelming majority of the population is vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable saying, we have to take off the masks, we don’t need the masks,” Fauci said.

The rapid decline in Covid-19 cases, reflecting the end of the holiday season surge, will inevitably increase the pressure for a faster return to business as usual. Indeed, some states have already significantly relaxed restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses. The shifting dynamic will cause a growing political headache for the president if he seeks a deliberate pace of reopening. The lesson of Trump’s too hasty demands for a return to normal this past summer, which helped spark a disastrous outbreak of infections, is that declaring victory too quickly is unwise and could create the conditions for the Existing and evolving mutations in the virus are finding a foothold. and lengthen the pandemic.

On Sunday, three influential medical associations issued a warning that despite signs of hope, the challenges of Covid-19 remain serious.

“With new, more contagious variants of the virus circulating across the United States, now is not the time to let our guard down and cut back on measures that we know will prevent further illness and death.” the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and American Nurses Association said in a statement.

It’s a message that reflects the White House’s own cautious optimism, but knowing that the pernicious nature of this deadly pandemic, which has consistently erupted through the projected death toll and could claim tens of thousands more, means that nothing can be taken for granted.

