The sharp decline in UK COVID infections appears to be slowing





The latest findings from the COVID symptom study show that infection rates have declined, but this decline has slowed and is starting to level out.

The REACT-1 study provides regular updates on the prevalence of COVID-19 across the UK based on nose and throat swab results obtained from a random population sample. This latest data, covering the period through February 13, 2021, is based on a sample of 85,473 swabs, of which 378 were positive, with a weighted prevalence of 0.51% compared to 1.57% in the previous analysis that covered January 2021. To provide. Similarly, according to the latest weekly data from the National Statistical Office (ONS) covering the period up to February 12, 2021 (also randomly based on nose and throat swabs), 1 in 115 people have a lower prevalence, and COVID symptom studies are self It is an app-based study that collects daily reported symptom data. Thus, this is the most up-to-date source of information on infection trends, while the REACT-1 and ONS data provide estimates of prevalence over a slightly longer period. According to these two surveys, the incidence of COVID-19 has declined over the past few weeks.

The latest COVID symptom data, based on about 1 million reporters each week, also shows that the incidence of COVID-19 is declining. According to the app’s data, there are 14,064 new symptom cases every day, which is a much lower prevalence rate of 1 in 294 people in the UK. While these data are more encouraging and suggest that infection rates are falling far more than the estimates of REACT-1 or ONS, COVID symptom studies suggest that the decline in observed new cases is actually starting to slow down and even stagnate. , The group estimates that the UK R value is 0.9. It is unclear why the case was slowed down, but one theory suggested by the authors is that people are less protected after vaccination. It’s encouraging that, according to app data, it started to increase again for those aged 2039, but the incidence started to drop for those over 60. The incidence of new cases appears to vary by region in the UK. For example, according to app data, London has 16 to 26 new cases every day, but Yorkshire and The Humber have 15 to 31.

Nonetheless, all three outbreak data sources clearly suggest that infection rates are declining in the UK, but there are still many daily cases causing concern.

CitationData press release. February 19, 2021. COVID symptom study. https://covid.joinzoe.com/post/rapid-drop-in-cases-slows-down

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos