United States orders additional inspection of certain Boeing 777s after United incident





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) Boeing Co said it recommended suspending the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that threw debris over Denver over the weekend after U.S. regulators announced additional inspections and that Japan has suspended their use while considering further measures.

The moves involving the Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777 landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed.

United Airlines announced on Sunday that it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes of this type from its schedule, hours before Boeing’s announcement.

Boeing said 69 of the planes were in service and 59 were in stock.

The automaker has recommended airlines to suspend operations until US regulators identify the appropriate inspection protocol.

United Flight suffers engine failure, drops debris during emergency landing near Denver In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, debris is strewn across the front yard of a house around on 13 and Elmwood, Saturday February 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colorado A commercial airliner dropped debris in neighborhoods in Colorado during an emergency landing on Saturday. Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. (Broomfield Police Department via AP)

Federal Aviation Administration FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement on Sunday that, based on an initial review of safety data, inspectors concluded the inspection interval should be accelerated for the hollow fan blades unique to this engine model, used only on Boeing 777 aircraft.

The affected 777-200 and 777-300 are older and less fuel efficient than the newer models and most operators are phasing them out of their fleets.

Images released by police in Broomfield, Colo. Showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowl strewn outside a house and what appeared to be other parts in a field .

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said its initial examination of the aircraft indicated most of the damage was confined to the right engine, with only minor damage to the aircraft.

He said the separate engine intake and crankcase and two fan blades were fractured, while the rest of the fan blades showed damage.

The NTSB said the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder had been transported to its laboratory in Washington for the data to be downloaded and analyzed. NTSB investigations can take up to a year or more, although in major cases, the agency typically releases investigative documents halfway through the process.

Pratt & Whitney, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, said it is coordinating with operators and regulators to support a revised inspection interval for engines.

United Airlines is the only US operator of the planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Other airlines that use them are in Japan and South Korea, the US agency said.

Japan’s transport ministry has ordered Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend use of the 777s with P & W4000 engines while it considers taking further action.

Japan said the ANA operates 19 and JAL operates 13.

The Ministry of Transportation said on December 4, 2020, a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a left engine malfunction about 100 kilometers north of the Naha airport.

This plane is the same age as the 26-year-old United Airlines plane involved in Saturday’s incident.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd will ground six Boeing 777s with some type of engine that were in service, a Korean Air spokeswoman said on Monday.

In a statement Sunday night, Boeing said it was monitoring events related to the recent incident in Colorado.

“Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328. While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we have recommended that the operation of the 69,777 in service and 59,777 in storage powered by the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines be suspended until the FAA identifies the protocol for appropriate inspection.

Boeing supports the decision taken yesterday by the Bureau of Civil Aviation of Japan and the FAA’s action today to suspend the operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines. We work with these regulators as they take action while these planes are on the ground and other inspections are carried out by Pratt & Whitney.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. “

