Newsfeed Now: United States to exceed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, United builds fleet of 777 after engine explosion

The United States is approaching 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, a number comparable to the population of Atlanta or Sacramento, or, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than double the number of Americans deaths in action around the world. Second war.

A nationwide search for a kidnapped North Carolina girl ended in Arkansas over the weekend in a shootout between local police and a Pennsylvania man investigators are calling a possible predator.

An Ohio mother has been arrested after police found her children alone at a local hotel. After initially facing waves of criticism, she then received a wave of support on social media after people learned the whole story.

United Airlines said it would temporarily ground 24 of its Boeing 777 planes with great caution after a Boeing 777 had an engine failure in Denver and pieces of the plane fell as it flew again.

A Colorado man wants other dog owners to be aware of the dangers to life among mountain lions, after saving his dog from a brutal attack last week.

Incredible video captured a firefighter jumping to safety as he battled a massive fire in the Chicagos Bridgeport neighborhood that left seven firefighters hospitalized.

The vigilance of a Pennsylvania snowplow driver may have saved the life of a young boy when the man spotted the child hidden in a snow tunnel.

The south saw a lot of snow last week, and some drivers in Alabama have had much longer commutes due to Mother Nature. Fortunately, good Samaritans, including a 17-year-old on a mountain bike, stepped up to help people get started.

An Arkansas man who had his sled stolen from his back porch 30 years ago recently found the toy during a historic snowfall in the Natural State.

Residents in several southern states had water problems during the snowstorm, but a woman in Louisiana made sure her children were clean even though they didn’t have running water at home.

