US Closes Half-Million COVID Deaths As Experts Turns To FDA Meeting On Single-Dose J & Js Vaccine





The United States moved closer to half a million deaths from the disease transmitted by the coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday, as experts prepared for a meeting of the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee later this week to review the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine candidate.

The J&J vaccine would be a game-changer in the immunization schedule if approved, as it is a single-dose schedule and does not meet the refrigeration requirements for existing licensed vaccines, which all require two weeks of ‘interval.

President Joe Biden will hold a candlelight ceremony later Monday to honor the dead of the United States and recognize the devastating toll the nation has suffered from the pandemic that erupted about a year ago.

With 4% of the world’s population, the United States has about a quarter of the world’s 28 million cases of the global total of 111.5 million and about a fifth of the global death toll 499,186 out of a total of 2.47 million, according to the data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll is far higher than the government forecast last March, when the Trump administration estimated there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.

The United States has more than double the number of cases in India and Brazil, the next two most affected countries, and more than double the deaths in Brazil and Mexico, the two countries with the second and the third highest number of deaths.

It’s something astonishing when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it’s true, Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, told NBCs Meet the Press on Sunday. This is a devastating and historic pandemic. People will be talking about it decades, decades and decades from now.

There is room for optimism, however, in this case the number of cases and hospitalizations are clearly on a downward trend, and the vaccination program is on track to meet Bidens’ target of 100 million doses by during the first 100 days of his presidency. Biden now plans to step up that effort and aims to vaccinate all eligible adults against the coronavirus by the end of the summer.

The limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations and that was before extreme winter conditions delayed delivery of around 6 million doses last week. But the United States is on the verge of a supply breakthrough as manufacturing increases and a third vaccine is expected to be available soon.

It’s one thing to have the vaccine, and it’s very different to have it in someone’s arms, Biden said on Friday as he visited the Pfizers manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan. The company is expected to double its vaccine delivery rate in the coming weeks.

Vaccine tracking from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions shows as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, 75.2 million doses of vaccine had been given, 63 million doses had been given, and 43.6 million Americans had received one. or more doses.

The United States added 55,195 new cases on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker. The United States recorded an average of 66,393 new cases per day last week, down 44% from the average two weeks ago.

There were 56,159 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals on Sunday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, up from 58,222 the day before. This is the lowest level since November 7.

Average daily cases are down 74% from their January peak, hospitalizations down 53% and deaths are down 43%, according to Chris Meekins, analyst at Raymond James.

The Senate will hold a hearing Feb. 23 with vaccine makers on how to further speed up vaccinations, Meekins wrote in a note to customers. In addition, we continue to monitor variants in the United States which are becoming more and more relevant; CDC director Dr Wallensky stressed the importance of slowing the spread to avoid further mutations on Wednesday.

Read Now: These Hospitals Gave Wealthy Donors Early COVID-19 Vaccinations And Each Gave New Apologies For Doing So

In other news:

An independent FDA expert advisory panel will meet on Thursday to discuss and then vote on whether the benefits of the investigational vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson JNJ, -0.15%, outweigh the risks, MarketWatchs Jaimy reported Lee. The regulator is not obligated to follow the committee’s advice but often does. The FDA is also expected to release its J&J COVID-19 vaccine report on Tuesday, ahead of the all-day comedy meeting on Thursday. . In cases of vaccines that have already obtained emergency use authorization, the FDA granted them a day after the advisory committee meetings for these vaccines, meaning that the J & Js COVID-19 vaccine candidate may be cleared. from Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to detail in Parliament on Monday the way forward to gradually lift restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in England, depending on the continued success of the continuing vaccination campaign. The government is set to reopen primary and secondary schools on March 8 after a two-month post-Christmas shutdown, according to plans widely disclosed in the British press on Monday. Non-essential retail stores would be allowed to reopen around the end of April, but pubs and restaurants will remain closed unless they can offer outdoor dining, according to newspapers briefed by government officials.

Watch Now: Even A Single Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Reduces Risk Of Coronavirus Infection, Says Public Health England

Executive agency Astudyby Public Health Scotlands showed on Monday that vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. PFE, -0.57% and its German partner BioNTechSE BNTX, -0.12%, as well as that developed by AstraZeneca PLC AZN, + 0 , 09% AZN, -0.42% and Oxford University reduced hospital admissions by up to 85% and 94%, respectively. These results are important as we move from expectations to strong evidence of vaccine benefits. In the Scottish population, the results showed a substantial effect on reducing the risk of admission to hospital from a single dose of vaccine, said Dr Jim McMenamin, COVID-19 national incident director to Public Health Scotland in a statement.

Pandemic Dispatches: Are People Ready to Live With More COVID-19 Deaths? One of the most infected cities in Europe just loosened restrictions

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has criticized authoritarian regimes who he says have used the pandemic as an excuse to quell dissent, Guterres wrote in the Guardian. The crisis has set back years of human rights progress, and abuses have escalated as poverty, discrimination, destruction of our natural environment and other human rights abuses have increased. created enormous fragilities in our societies. Guterres renewed his criticism of rich countries for monopolizing the vaccine supply, leaving more than 130 countries without a single dose. While the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in parts of the south of the planet, it mutates again and again. New variants could become more transmissible, more deadly and potentially threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics. This could significantly prolong the pandemic, allowing the virus to return to plague the north of the globe and delay the global economic recovery, he wrote.

Don’t miss: Only 50 people known to have contracted COVID-19 more than once, but new strains have medical experts on high alert

China posted a record $ 1.2 billion in movie ticket sales during the recent Lunar Festival, marking a 10th in the 2020 global box office in six days, Variety reported. It was the first time that China had a one-day box office of more than one billion renminbi, or $ 155 million, for five consecutive days. Over 160 million people attended more than 2.9 million screenings during the holiday season.

The Indias Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has been tasked with prioritizing India’s huge needs and, along with that balance, the needs of the rest of the world, according to Managing Director Adar Poonawalla in a tweet. The institute manufactured the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford.

Latest calculations

About 63 million people have recovered from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the United States with 246,504 and is third in cases with 10.2 million.

India is second in the world with 11 million cases, and now fourth in deaths with 156,385.

Mexico has the third highest death toll with 180,107 and the 13th highest number of cases with 2 million.

The UK has 4.1 million cases and 120,987 deaths, the highest in Europe and the fifth in the world.

China, where the virus was first discovered late last year, has recorded 100,774 confirmed cases and 4,833 deaths, according to its official figures.

