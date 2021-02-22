Escape to the Countryside: UK’s Best Country House Rental UK | Trip





If there are two things the third blockade has learned from us: a) we can all really use the holidays and b) we don’t want to spend our time in the crowd right now. The solution for planning a luxurious vacation without the need for an airplane, train or taxi? Book your stay in one of the UK’s most elegant countryside rental homes.

From Cotswolds to the Peak District, the UK is full of great vacation spots that don’t have to come within miles of other creatures of your choice. So you can enjoy family reunions or group holidays in complete privacy. The good news is that finding these properties doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Luxury home rental platform Holidu collects more than 15 million holiday outlets at home and abroad, allowing you to search by destination, date and property size, so you can find the perfect rental service within minutes. We have a selection of some of the best country houses in the UK that you can book right now.

Cotswold Valley Manor, Cotswolds Image Courtesy: VRBO/Holidu

Located in the chocolate box town of Lynch, France, not far from the famous Stroud market town, this traditional mansion dates back to 1650, but has recently been extensively modernized. Sleeping 17 in six bedrooms, holidays in Cotswold Valley Manor tend to revolve around cozy country kitchens and spacious living rooms, and formal dining rooms are the perfect place to host an overdue celebration.

Nestled on three acres of grounds, it also offers plenty of space for lawn games, afternoon walks, and al fresco dining, making it an ideal place for a summer vacation. And if all you want after a long day’s hike on the Cotswolds hills is to soak in a long body, there’s even a hot tub.

Georgian Manor House, Cornwall Image Courtesy: VRBO/Holidu

Cornwall is best known for its crowded surf towns and beach bars, but this elegant Georgian mansion, located in the beautiful countryside around Bodmin, shows that for those who prefer slow life, the South West has a lot to offer. The safe, secluded location and 7 bedrooms are the perfect choice for multi-generational families, with tennis courts and swimming pools, and a great option for large groups who want to relax in their private life.

A large kitchen and a sumptuous 16-seat restaurant on an easily accessible street from Cornwall’s renowned fine dining, offers an ideal setting for budding chefs to show off their skills, and thanks to the house’s baby grand, pre-dinner and post-dinner drinks Increases. piano. You can also travel with your favorite four-legged friend.

Manor, Somerset

Have you always dreamed of Austin-style grandeur? Become a lord (or lady) of lords in this lovingly cared Georgian family in the heart of Somerset. Once home to the Scotts family in Antarctica, the property is full of period charm, including a magnificent central corridor, winding staircases, and original stained glass roof lighting, but has been carefully updated to provide modern amenities to its guests.

It has 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a spacious open-plan kitchen with a range cooker and adjacent breakfast room, a cozy living room with piano, a large dining room, a boot room with dog shower, a fully equipped gym and games room. Comes with a full size pool table. If that wasn’t enough, I wisely used the mansion’s vast grounds, where heated pools and outdoor dining areas form the focal point of landscaped gardens. There is also a treehouse for children, a play area with swings, slides, and large guests can relax after a busy day in the mansion’s courtyard hot tub.

Ty Camlad, Powys, Wales Image courtesy of Sykes Cottages / Holidu

Are you planning a smaller getaway? Near the quaint town of Churchstoke, this stunning 16th-century barn conversation is perfect for a lavish holiday for two. Full of natural light thanks to its dramatic high ceilings, exposed columns and massive windows, this property consists of an open ground floor space and cozy mezzanine bedrooms, providing a very stylish couple’s retreat.

Those visiting in the summer can use the well-maintained gardens, while those checking in during the cold season can use the traditional wood-burning stove. Located near the Welsh border and the Shropshire Hills, it is also an ideal base for exploring the beautiful regions of the English countryside.

High Fellside Hall, Cumbria image courtesy of Sykes Cottages / Holidu

Cumbria’s Lake District county is one of the UK’s most popular vacation destinations, and for good reason. Beautiful landscapes, idyllic villages, and some of the best restaurants in the country are places to compete with everything European relaxation has to offer. But as a result, finding a great rental in Cumbria is not an easy task. So if you like the look of this spacious old farmhouse (and think it will), snap it quickly.

Set in the open countryside near the town of Sedberg, these 7 bedrooms can sleep up to 18 people. That is, it is suitable for all postponed parties and celebrations. Stylishly updated with a stylish living space, a cozy reading area with a firewood stove, a huge country kitchen, and an impressive formal dining room, the real selling point here is the house’s massive leisure suites. Located on the lower floors overlooking the gardens, the heated swimming pool, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and yoga studio provide everything you need to get back from vacation.

Holy Loch Chateau, Argyll & Bute, Scotland Image courtesy of Sykes Cottages / Holidu

Scottish Highlands has established itself as a pandemic-friendly place away from the hustle and bustle of London life over the past 12 months as long as you can get to the UK. Come to the open skies and endless countryside to meet beautiful seasonal produce and friendly locals. Nestled on a 3-acre lot on the banks of Holy Loch on the Cowal Peninsula, this neat 8-bedroom home is a great base to explore.

Consisting of 5-bedroom main house, 2-bedroom annex and 1-bedroom gate house cottages, each with its own private entrance, kitchen, living space and bathroom, flexibility is the game name of Holy Loch Chateau. Guests can socialize in the 16-person dining room, hang out in the main building’s study and parlor, gather on the lake-side beach to play barbecue, trampoline, garden games, or simply relax with their own accommodation. Quiet time.

Lyth Valley Country House, Crosthwaite, Cumbria Image courtesy of Sykes Cottages / Holidu

Few vacation rentals can accommodate up to 25 people, and with the style and luxury of Lyth Valley Country House it’s even rarer to stay. The hillside location of the 9-bedroom, 9-bath house located in Crosthwaite near Kendal in the Lake District offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside, most enjoyable from the spacious ground floor terrace.

Elsewhere, an industrial-style kitchen provides all the facilities you need to cook storms for groups, and a spacious living/dining area with a game room and bar is where everyone will stay if the weather gets in the way of exploring the great outdoors. To be able to. Are you lucky enough to get the sunlight? Hot tubs, saunas and lawns provide complete outdoor entertainment options.

