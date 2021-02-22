Nazi guard expelled from US agrees to be questioned





BERLIN (AP) A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard expelled from Tennessee has agreed to be questioned by German prosecutors as they re-examine whether there is enough evidence against him to press charges, the authorities said on Monday. authorities.

Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in Frankfurt on Saturday on a special flight from the United States after being deported to his native Germany by a court in Memphis last year.

He was met by Hessian State Police detectives at the airport and told them he would be open to being questioned by investigators with a lawyer present, said Bernd Kolkmeier, spokesman for the prosecution. of Celle, who is handling the case.

However, organizing the councils and making sure they are up to date with the facts will take time, so that such an interview would take place no earlier than next month, Kolkmeier said.

A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger’s deportation a year ago after finding that his voluntary service as an armed guard of prisoners in a concentration camp where the persecution was taking place was an aid to the sponsored persecution by the Nazis.

The court found that Berger, who had lived in the United States since 1959, had served in a camp in Meppen, Germany, near the border with the Netherlands, which was a sub-camp of the largest concentration camp in Neuengamme near Hamburg.

He said that during the winter of 1945, Meppen prisoners were held in atrocious conditions and exploited for forced labor in the open air, working to exhaustion and death.

Berger admitted to U.S. investigators that he served Meppen as a guard for a few weeks towards the end of the war, but said he had observed no abuse or murder. The Memphis court, however, found that Berger helped guard the prisoners during a forced evacuation that lasted nearly two weeks and claimed the lives of 70 people.

Celle’s prosecutors, however, suspended their initial investigation of him in December, saying they had been unable to refute his account. They now have another look, with him back on German soil, Kolkmeier said.

Nothing has changed except that he is now in Germany and we can speak with him, Kolkmeier said. We can question him personally, which is of course different from reading a transcript.

Kolkmeier did not want to say whether Berger still had family in Germany or where he resided.

Berger, born in 1925 in the small town of Bargen in the north of the country, was serving in the German Navy when he was assigned to guard prisoners at Meppen in 1945, according to the Neuengamme Memorials website.

He served between January 28, 1945 and April 4, 1945, as an auxiliary attached to the SS command of the camp, according to prosecutors in Celle.

Berger is being investigated in a precedent set in 2011 with the conviction of former Ohio autoworker John Demjanjuk as an accomplice in murder over allegations he served as a guard at the Sobibor extermination camp in German-occupied Poland. Demjanjuk, who denied the allegations, died before his appeal could be heard.

German courts previously required prosecutors to justify charges by presenting evidence of former guards’ involvement in a specific murder, often an almost impossible task.

However, prosecutors successfully argued during the Demjanjuks trial in Munich that it was enough to help a camp function as a guard to convict someone as an accomplice in the murders there.

A federal court subsequently upheld the 2015 conviction of former Auschwitz guard Oskar Groening on the same reasoning.

Since Demjanjuk’s conviction, there has been a steady stream of new prosecutions and trials in Germany.

Earlier this month, prosecutors indicted a 100-year-old man on 3,518 counts of complicity in murder over allegations that he served as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin, and a 95-year-old woman out of 10,000 counts of complicity in murder allegations, she served as secretary to the former SS commander of the Stutthof camp.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

