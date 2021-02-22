Prime Minister sets a roadmap to carefully ease closure restrictions





The government publishes a four-step roadmap to ease restrictions across the UK and provide a path back to a more normal lifestyle. Each step to be evaluated for the four tests before the restrictions are relaxed, the decision is clear, starting on the afternoon of March 8. At each stage, it is based on data, not dates, and governments will move carefully to control infection rates.

The Prime Minister has released a government roadmap to carefully ease UK restrictions on lockdown.

In a parliamentary statement this afternoon, he pays homage to the remarkable success of the UK’s vaccination program and the commitment of the British people to follow containment restrictions that have helped reduce the infection rate and reduce the spread of the virus.

He also established the latest vaccine efficacy data and Public Health England found that a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced hospitalizations and deaths by at least 75%. Analysis of AstraZeneca vaccine efficacy continues, with promising initial results.

Powered by the increased protection provided by these vaccines, the government can slowly and carefully loosen restrictions for all regions across the UK at all stages and at the same time based on data, not date.

The roadmap currently published on gov.uk outlines 4 steps to ease restrictions. Before proceeding to the next step, the government will review the data to assess the impact of the previous step.

This assessment is based on four tests:

The vaccine distribution program continues successfully. Evidence suggests that the vaccine is effective enough to reduce hospitalization and death in those who have been vaccinated. The infection rate does not risk a surge in hospitalization that will put unsustainable pressure on the NHS. Our assessment of risk is not fundamentally altered by the new Variants of Concern.

There is a minimum of 5 weeks between each phase. It will take 4 weeks for the data to reflect the limit changes. You will receive a 7-day notice of the relaxation of the restrictions.

The Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor have made it clear that this will give you enough time to assess the impact of each stage and reduce the risk of having to re-impose restrictions later.

As the Prime Minister said, sending the children back to school was a top priority, so starting March 8, all children and students will be educated face-to-face at schools and colleges. To this point, everyone in the top 4 vaccine-first cohort as determined by the independent JCVI will get the first vaccination and develop the protection they need.

From this date:

Wrap-around child care and other supervised children’s activities can be resumed so that parents can work, find a job, attend education, receive medical services, or attend support groups. Care home residents are allowed only one regular visitor if tested and wearing PPE. The Stay at Home requirements remain, but people can leave home for a coffee or a picnic, a family picnic, or just relax with one person outside the house. Some college students who have completed the actual course can learn face-to-face.

As part of Phase 1, there will be limited changes starting March 29, when most schools break up for Easter. Outdoor gatherings of 6 or 2 families are allowed, giving families more flexibility to see each other. This includes private gardens.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts can be reopened and people can participate in officially organized outdoor sports.

At this point, the order to stay at home ends, but a lot of lockout restrictions remain.

For example, you should continue working from home as much as possible, and travel abroad is prohibited for several reasons.

The subsequent steps are set up as follows:

Stage 2, before April 12:

Non-essential retailers such as beauty and nail salons, private care facilities, and public buildings such as libraries and community centers will be reopened. Most outdoor attractions and settings, including zoos and theme parks, will also be reopening, but in these settings, broader rules of social contact apply to avoid mixing indoors between different families. Drive-in cinemas and drive-in performances are also allowed. Indoor leisure facilities such as the gym and swimming pool are also reopened, but can be used by individuals or with families. The reception area can only serve people outdoors. Customers do not have to order large meals with alcohol and there is no curfew. Customers must order, eat and drink while seated. Stand-alone accommodations such as Holiday Let that do not share the indoor facilities with other furniture can also be refurbished. Funerals can hold up to 30 people, and the number of people who can attend celebrations such as weddings, receptions, and awakenings increases from 6 to 15 people.

Stage 3, before May 17th:

Outdoors, most social contact rules are lifted, but groups of 30 or more remain illegal. Outdoor performances such as outdoor cinemas, outdoor cinemas and outdoor cinemas may be reopened. Indoors, the rules of the 6th and 2nd generation apply, but we will continue to review whether it is safe to increase it. Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also resume. Larger performances and sporting events are also allowed in an indoor space that can accommodate 1,000 people or half a million won (whichever is lower), and even an outdoor venue with a capacity of 4000 people or half a million won (whichever is lower) It’s possible. The largest outdoor seating area where the crowd can be scattered can hold up to 10,000 people (or a quarter, whichever is lower). Up to 30 people can attend weddings, receptions, awakenings and funerals. Other permitted life events include Bamitsuba and Baptism.

Step 4, before June 21st:

We hope that all legal restrictions on social contact can be removed. We hope to reopen the nightclub and lift restrictions on large events and performances that apply to phase 3. This will also guide your decision on whether or not all restrictions on weddings and other life events can be removed.

Meanwhile, the vaccination program continues with the announcement of a new goal of providing primary vaccination to all adults by the end of July.

The government looks forward to a roadmap released today where the enhanced protection provided by vaccines will gradually replace restrictions and provide a principle of transition.

Legislators will have the opportunity to vote on regulations that will activate this roadmap in Congress in the coming weeks.

We continue to work closely with the Devolved Administrations throughout the epidemic. They are setting an approach for mitigation for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The full roadmap can be found here.

