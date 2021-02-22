500,000 COVID-19 Deaths: US Reaches Staggering Death Toll





The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States, which represents 1 in 5 deaths reported worldwide, has far exceeded initial projections.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States topped 500,000 on Monday, almost equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

Lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are roughly equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than those of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

And despite the vaccine rollout since mid-December, a closely watched University of Washington model predicts more than 589,000 deaths as of June 1.

The actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of the many cases that have been overlooked, especially at the start of the epidemic.

The U.S. death toll is by far the highest in the world, accounting for 20% of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths globally, although the real numbers are considered significantly higher, in part because of the many cases that have been overlooked, especially early in the epidemic.

Deaths and average daily cases have fallen in recent weeks. Deaths from the virus fell from over 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of less than 1,900 per day. But experts warn dangerous variants could cause a trend reversal.

Some experts say not enough Americans have yet been vaccinated for the vaccine to make a big difference.

Instead, the decline in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; on cold, dark days of mid-winter, when many people are inclined to stay at home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

The first known deaths from the virus in the United States occurred in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 deaths. The death toll reached 200,000 in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took a little over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to go from 400,000 to 500,000.

The United States recorded approximately 405,000 deaths in World War II, 58,000 in the Vietnam War, and 36,000 in the Korean War.

For weeks after Cindy Pollock began planting tiny flags in her yard, one for each of the more than 1,800 Idahoans killed by COVID-19, the toll was mostly a number. Until two women she had never met ring her doorbell in tears, looking for a place to mourn the husband and father they had just lost.

So Pollock knew his tribute, no matter how heartfelt, would never begin to express sorrow for a pandemic that has now claimed the lives of 500,000 people in the United States.

I just wanted to give them a hug, she said. Because that was all I could do.

The Johns Hopkins University tally said the United States surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths shortly before 4:45 p.m. EST on Monday.

After a year that has darkened doors across the United States, the pandemic has taken a milestone that once seemed unimaginable, a reminder of the virus’s reach in every corner of the country and in communities of all sizes and sizes. .

It’s very hard for me to imagine an American who doesn’t know someone who has passed away or whose family member has passed away, said Ali Mokdad, professor of health measures at the University of Washington in Seattle. . We haven’t really understood how bad it is, how devastating it is, for all of us.

At other times of epic casualties, such as the terrorist attacks of September 11, Americans have come together to confront the crisis and console the survivors. But this time the nation is deeply divided. A staggering number of families grapple with death, serious illness and financial hardship. And many are left in solitary confinement, unable even to organize funerals.

In recent weeks, deaths from the virus have fallen from more than 4,000 deaths on some days in January to an average of less than 1,900 per day.

The toll, which accounts for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide, has far exceeded early projections, which assumed that federal and state governments would stage a comprehensive and sustained response and that individual Americans would heed the warnings.

Instead, a push to reopen the economy last spring and the refusal of many to maintain social distancing and wear face masks fueled the spread.

The numbers alone don’t come close to capturing the heartache.

I never once doubted that he would not succeed. … I believed in him and my faith so much, said Nancy Espinoza, whose husband Antonio was hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.

The couple from Riverside County, Calif., Had been together since high school. They pursued parallel nursing careers and started a family. Then, on January 25, Nancy was called to Antonios’ bedside just before her heart beat its last. He was 36 years old and left behind a 3 year old son.

Today is us. And tomorrow it could be anyone, said Nancy Espinoza.

At the end of last fall, 54% of Americans said they knew someone who had died of COVID-19 or had been hospitalized with it, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. Mourning was even more prevalent among black Americans, Hispanics and other minorities.

Deaths have nearly doubled since then, with the scourge spreading far beyond the virus-stricken northeastern and northwestern metropolitan areas last spring and Sun Belt towns were hit hard last summer.

In some places, the seriousness of the threat was slow to be felt.

When a beloved professor at a community college in Petoskey, Mich. Died last spring, residents cried, but many remained doubtful about the severity of the threat, Mayor John Murphy said. That changed over the summer after a local family threw a barn party. Of the 50 participants, 33 were infected. Three died, he said.

I think at some distance people felt, “This is not going to attract me,” Murphy said. But over time, Not Me’s attitude has changed dramatically. Not our region. I’m not old enough where it turned out to be the real deal.

For Anthony Hernandez, whose Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands, Calif., Was overwhelmed by the burial of COVID-19 victims, the most difficult conversations have been the unanswered ones, as he sought to comfort the mothers, fathers and children who lost loved ones.

Its chapel, which organizes 25 to 30 services in an ordinary month, hosted 80 in January. He had to explain to some families that they would have to wait weeks for a funeral.

At one point we had every stretcher, every dressing table, every embalming table had someone on it, he says.

In Boise, Idaho, Pollock started the memorial in her backyard last fall to counter what she saw as a widespread denial of the threat. When deaths increased in December, she was planting 25 to 30 new flags at a time. But his frustration has been eased somewhat by those who slow down or stop to respect themselves or cry.

I think that’s part of what I wanted to get people talking, she said, not just like, look how many flags there are in the yard today compared to last month, but trying to ‘help people who have lost loved ones talk to other people.

Associated Press video reporter Eugene Garcia contributed to this story.

