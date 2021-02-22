



UK urges Somalia federal government and federal member states to reach an agreement to ensure timely elections

UK Highlights International Cooperation Important in Pursuing Long-Term Stability in Somalia

Ambassador Barbara Woodward’s Statement at Somalia Security Council Briefing

Eid wants to first represent Britain and express his condolences to the Italian government and the World Food Program after three people were killed by attacking the World Food Program convoy earlier today in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. People including Italian ambassadors. Our thoughts are about families and the injured.

Let’s go back to Somalia’s theme and start by thanking today’s briefing.

Britain has strongly condemned terrorist attacks initiated by Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu in recent weeks. These events have increased as the outlook for national elections draws near clear attempts to destabilize and disrupt the process. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and are in solidarity with Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

The UK welcomes the agreement reached by the Technical Committee on February 16 on the implementation of the election process in accordance with the September 17 agreement between the federal government of Somalia and the federal member states. This is the only legitimate ground for election.

We are concerned about the violent clashes in Mogadishu on February 19th. Somali leaders must reach an agreement without delay on the implementation of the election process. This requires all parties to demonstrate flexibility. Comprehensive general elections should be held as soon as possible. All alternative outcomes, including partial elections or unilateral actions without broad consensus, are not supported by the international community, are at risk of further violence and can lead to great instability.

By delivering the election process in a timely manner, Somali leaders can refocus on critical issues that need urgent attention, such as the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The UN appealed for $1 billion in 2021. Millions of Somalis are experiencing severe food insecurity. The United Nations predicts that by the end of 2021, the number of people in need of humanitarian aid will increase to 5.9 million.

Joint support from the international community is essential to support the long-term stability of Somalia. Partners in the African Union and Amisos troop-donating countries have made immense sacrifices in supporting Somalia as Somalia strives to regain control of its own security. The UK looks forward to a constructive dialogue between members of this committee to agree on an order to set the path towards greater Somali leadership on security.

In conclusion, I would like to highlight three points.

First, it is important that the federal government and federal member states reach an agreement to ensure dialogue to provide reliable and inclusive elections.

Second, long-term cooperation between FGS and FMS is essential to addressing issues critical to Somalia’s stability, security and development.

Finally, continued support from the international community is critical to realizing long-term peace and security in Somalia.

