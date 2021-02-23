United States surpasses 500,000 deaths from COVID-19





CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) The United States surpassed more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Monday as the country continues to face problems with vaccine distribution and delays.

John Hopkins University reported the deaths Monday as more than 28 million Americans have contracted the virus nationwide. The United States had already passed 400,000 deaths from the virus on the eve of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 19, 2021. It took less than five weeks for the United States to go from 400,000 to 500,000 The first cases of coronavirus in the United States were reported on January 21, 2020.

Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff led a national minute of sunset silence from the White House. They each lit a candle to mark the half-million dead.

Biden says it’s a really dark and heartbreaking stage.

Biden urges Americans not to become numb to grief and to view every life as a statistic. He says the lost people were amazing.

Biden also spoke of the personal tragedy he experienced losing his first wife and baby daughter in a car crash and then losing an adult son to brain cancer.

Biden tells the nations he knows it is difficult but in order to heal we must remember it.

Biden also ordered all flags on federal property to fly to half the staff for the next five days.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 22: The American flag flies half-baton on the roof of the White House to honor lives lost to COVID-19 on February 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. More than 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

More than 64.2 million Americans received their first injection of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports that more than 75 million doses have been distributed across the country.

It comes as the harsh winter conditions, which left many Americans without electricity, water or shelter, also caused a backlog of 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said vaccine delivery to all 50 states was affected by storms that blanketed roads in ice and snow and led utilities to use blackouts. current to relieve live electrical networks.

Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact tracing details

The 6 million doses is roughly three days of delayed shipment, and many states have been able to cover that delay with existing inventory, Slavitt said in a COVID-19 response team briefing from the White House on Friday.

The Biden administration expects all overdue doses to be delivered within the next week, most in the days to come.

President Biden announced earlier this month that the United States will have enough coronavirus vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million people and remains focused for now on ensuring that every American is vaccinated, administration officials said.

Last year, President Biden announced a vaccination target of 100 million vaccines against the coronavirus during his first 100 days in office.

Life expectancy in the United States drops by a year in a pandemic, most since World War II

New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations compared to President Joe Bidens’ first month in office.

Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is from people receiving their second dose of vaccines approved by Moderna and Pfizer.

Biden is on track to beat his goal of 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office, though the pace needs to pick up even more to meet his plan to vaccinate nearly every adult here. the end of summer.

