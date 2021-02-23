Hong Kong BN(O) Visa: UK Government Launches Digital Process





Starting today (Tuesday, February 23), applicants for Hong Kong BN(O) visas with certain biometric passports can apply for a passport scan from the smartphone app.

You can apply in the UK or abroad, and holders of BN(O), HKSAR or EEA biometric passports can submit biometrics and verify their identity using the app. BN(O), HKSAR document holders will be the first non-EEA citizens to use this system.

The launch of the app came after the UK government delivered a promise to open a new visa for Hong Kong BN(O) status holders with a BN(O) visa that began on January 31st.

The BN(O) visa has already been successful, and thousands of BN(O) qualification holders and their families have already applied for residency, work and study in the UK on this visa.

This pledge was made in Hong Kong last year in line with the Chinese government’s commitment to national security laws in violation of our commitments under international law.

Future Border and Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said:

I am happy that we not only launched this new route to enable people with BN(O) status and their families to settle in the UK, but now reinforce it with a new application process that is completely digital.

This process represents our significant progress towards digitizing the UK immigration system, which allows the first group of non-EEA citizens to complete the process of applying for a visa at home.

If the chip checker is unable to read the passport, applicants are urged to try a different passport if they have one.

Those who are unable to scan the passport chip must complete the application through reservation at the visa application center.

The UK pledged this visa in June 2020 under the imposition of the National Security Law, which clearly violated the China-UK Joint Declaration. The 1984 Declaration is a legally binding treaty aimed at ensuring the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and maintaining a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong.

Application procedure

From February 23, eligible people can apply online, and instead of attending the visa application center, they can scan their biometric passports using the UK Immigration: ID Check smartphone app for iPhone or Android. This app will be posted at 9am (GMT) / 5pm Hong Kong time.

By testing, I know that there may be documents where the app cannot read the chip. Tests have shown that this is a problem with Hong Kong SAR passports issued before summer 2019. Technology is still being tested on these passports.

If the applicant has a valid BN(O) passport, it is recommended to use it for application when using the app. Once the application is complete and successful, the individual can travel to the UK using a valid passport that does not need to use the passport for which they have applied.

If the applicant does not have a valid BN(O) passport but is a BN(O) status holder, you can apply for a BN(O) passport before applying. The BN(O) passport application costs 106 and currently takes about 4-6 weeks to process.

If the applicant is unable to scan the passport chip, the application must be completed by reservation at the Visa Application Center in Hong Kong or at the UKVCAS location in the UK. The passport used for the interim application cannot be changed.

Applicants who attend an appointment at the Visa Application Center to register their biometric fingerprints will receive a visa vignette sticker on their passport. Applicants must travel to the UK within 90 days of the vignette date indicated on the passport. Or, if you change your travel plans later, you will need to apply for a vignette change along with the associated fees.

For applicants holding a HKSAR passport in question, assistance is available through customer guidance. UK Immigration: ID Verification Smartphone App

Thousands of BN(O) qualification holders and their families have applied for a new visa since it started on January 31st. This is in addition to approximately 9,000 BN(O) status holders and dependents granted off-registration leave at the border from July 15 to February 16, 2021. The specific number for the BN(O) visa application can be found in the upcoming quarterly immigration statistics.

If you are a BN(O) status holder or a member of a BN(O) family and are already living in the UK, you do not need to apply immediately unless you have an existing visa (e.g. a visitor visa, study abroad visa) or departing abroad. The rule will expire soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos