Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaqun El Chapo Guzmn, arrested





Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexico’s most notorious drug dealer, better known as El Chapo, was arrested on Monday and charged with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire and plotting to get him out of prison after his capture in 2014.

Ms Coronel, a former beauty queen, had been under investigation for at least two years by US federal authorities for being an accomplice of her husband, Joaqun Guzmn Loera, who was convicted in 2019 during a trial in Brooklyn for orchestrating a massive drug conspiracy. and was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Court documents filed in Ms Coronels’ case say she relayed messages for Mr Guzmn that helped him carry out drug shipments from 2012 to 2014 and escape capture by legions of authorities Americans and Mexicans who had pursued him for years. In Mr Guzmns’ trial, evidence showed that Ms Coronel was also a chief conspirator in a sophisticated plot to get him out of the Altiplano prison in Mexico by digging a tunnel nearly a mile long. long in the shower of his cell.

Ms. Aispuro, 31, is a dual Mexican-American citizen with roots in both Southern California and the city of Culiacn in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, which has long served as the base of operations for Mr. Guzmns’ anti-drug organization, the Sinaloa cartel. She was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport near Washington and is scheduled to appear for the first time in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday. His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, who also represented Mr Guzmn, declined to comment on the arrest.

While it is unusual for law enforcement to target the spouses of drug figures, prosecutors in Mr Guzmns’ trial have presented substantial evidence that Ms Coronel, unlike others wives of drug traffickers, was deeply involved in her husband’s criminal affairs.

They introduced BlackBerry messages that made it clear that she had helped Mr. Guzmn run his operations sometimes with his own father. Other posts indicated that she was intimately involved not only in Mr. Guzmns’ famous 2015 escape from the Altiplano tunnel, but also in helping him escape capture by US and Mexican authorities after a botched raid in 2012 in the Mexican resort town of Cabo San Lucas.

During Mr Guzmns’ trial, his former chief of staff, Dmaso Lpez Nez, told the jury that Ms Coronel had sought to help her husband escape once again after his takeover in 2016 and return to Altiplano. According to Mr. Lpez’s testimony, Ms. Coronel devised a plot to bribe the senior Mexican prison official, but before the plan could be carried out, Mr. Guzmn was extradited to the United States for to be judged.

Ms Coronel, who is Mr Guzmns’ third or possibly fourth wife and the mother of two of his many children, grew up in the drug business. Documents filed by the court indicate that his father, Ins Coronel Barreras, who was taken into custody in 2013 in Mexico, was one of Mr Guzmns’ main lieutenants.

Prosecutors have filed charges against several members of Mr. Guzmns’ nuclear family. His two oldest sons, Jess Alfredo Guzmn Salazar and Ivan Archivaldo Guzmn Salazar, still at large in Mexico, have been charged in the United States for years. Two of his youngest sons, Joaqun Guzmn Lpez and Ovidio Guzmn Lpez, were indicted in Washington just days after their father’s conviction and also remain fugitives.

The FBI said Ms Coronel married Mr Guzmn around 2007. The wedding in the rugged mountain country outside Culiacn took place when Ms Coronel was 17 and Mr Guzmn was more than double his age. .

In an interview with The New York Times during Mr Guzmns’ trial, Ms Coronel defended her husband, saying she did not recognize him as the drug lord prosecutors described him. I admire him as the human being I met, she said, and the one I married.

She was a constant presence in the New York courtroom during the three-month trial, often showing up in the latest fashion trends. Fiercely loyal to her husband despite his serial body aches, Ms Coronel orchestrated one of the trial’s most dramatic non-legal moments, sending a message to one of Mr Guzmns’ mistresses, Lucero Guadalupe Snchez Lpez, who appeared one day as a witness.

After Ms Snchez Lpez proclaimed her love for Mr Guzmn from the podium, Ms Coronel arranged for her husband to arrive in court the next day with a burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket, identical to the one she was wearing. It was a sign that Ms Coronel was Mr Guzmns’ wife and that Ms Snchez Lpez, in her blue prison uniform, was just the other woman.

On Monday evening, it was not clear why federal authorities arrested Ms Coronel after implicating her in her husband’s crime more than two years ago.

