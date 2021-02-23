Keir Starmer Drives UK Food and Agriculture Investment | Environment





Sir Keir Starmer urges farmers and people living in rural areas to take a fresh look at the Labor Party and will push for new investments in food and agriculture and amendments to subsidies to move beyond the party’s urban base. .

He will urge people to buy more British food, ensure that more public sector food procurement budgets are spent locally, and will demand wage subsidies from apprentices to support the UK’s aging farm workforce.

Starmer will be the first labor leader to speak at the UK’s annual National Peasant Association meeting, a major date on the agricultural calendar from 2008. He will try to correct the impression that the Labor Party is a city party. The government’s post-Brexit agricultural policy impact will reduce subsidies and threaten the influx of cheap, low-standard food imports through trade deals.

He would say: No political party can claim to represent the country unless we represent the countryside. Agriculture is important to labor, the British people, the families and communities that make agriculture possible.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Luke Pollard will lead a review of the Labor Rural Policy, including how to maintain food standards that have been threatened by the government’s refusal to state commitments to high standards in law. It is a major concern for farmers in trade deals.

Starmer would say: British agriculture may have a bright future [that] To thrive, you need to support rural communities. It should maintain our high food standards and recognize them as a great strength, not as a bargaining chip in trade deals.

The Starmouth plan for UK recovery bonds announced last week will also benefit the countryside. These bonds are meant to provide billions of pounds of investment in infrastructure and communities and create jobs as the economy recovers from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Part of such investment will be invested in rural communities, for example areas devastated by floods. The government’s flood defense spending has been criticized for being too low and too few targets.

Starmer visited South Yorkshire in December to meet people whose homes and businesses were flooded more than a year ago. Their resilience is amazing. But what surprised me the most is that many families have come to accept that this can happen every few years. This leads to permanent instability and massive damage to the local economy. We must change this and see the flood as a crisis for prevention, not as an emergency to respond from year to year.

Labor strategists are concerned that under previous leadership they are showing poor parties among rural voters. Tony Blair, the last Labor leader to win the election, has secured nearly 200 rural or semi-rural seats in Britain, but Jeremy Corbin only won 17 seats in elections over the past few years.

One Labor Party official told Guardian:

The Starmers call came when farmers faced a more uncertain future than ever in recent decades. Brexit has caused problems with food exports and importing cheap seasonal labor from abroad, and the government plans to cut subsidies as part of the largest agricultural change in over 40 years.

Current farm subsidies under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy will be phased out by 2027 in favor of a new Environmental Land Management Agreement to provide farmers with public goods such as clean air, clean water, healthy soil and wildlife habitat. is. However, there are still very few details on how the new contract will work. According to a recent survey by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), three-quarters of farmers and landowners thought their payouts under the new environmental land management system would not be sufficient.

Prior to the last election, influential CLA chairman Tim Breitmeyer, representing 30,000 landowners and rural businesses, said farmers’ traditional loyalty to the Tory Party was rapidly diminishing. Brexit has also tense the traditionally warm relationship between the NFU and the Conservatives. Last year, the NFU collected more than 1 million signatures on petitions urging the prime minister to protect food standards in future trade deals, forcing a partial compromise by the government, far less than the campaigners expected.

Mark Bridgeman, the current chairman of the CLA, said on Monday: But to get them, Sir Keir must follow a strong and ambitious plan for all rural businesses and communities, not just food producers. The rural economy is 16% less productive than the national average. Bridging the productivity gap is worth up to 43 billion to the economy and will create thousands of jobs in the process. Any party that can turn the countryside into an economic powerhouse will still be supported by many while respecting and preserving its unique identity. Like other political parties, we are ready to work with the Labor Party to pursue such economic success.

Starmer will speak at an online NFU meeting after George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has worked to reassure farmers about their post-Brexit property. Last month, he took the first step toward allowing genetically edited crops and livestock in the UK.

NFU’s Chairman Minette Bathers will urge the government to raise the level of Britain, as promised by the government, not only between North and South, but also between urban and rural areas. She will point out the low availability of rural broadband thrown in rapid relief from the epidemic as the need for connections to rural businesses and homeschooling increases and the level of crime in rural areas increases.

Investing in agriculture and English countryside not only brings tangible benefits to food production, she says, but can have enormous benefits across the country. We need to raise the level of rural UK by enabling collaborative green growth and provide economic solutions to a truly single country UK.

Others will also demand more investment in rural areas as part of a green recovery, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the natural environment and stimulate economic growth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos