Insurance companies urge UK to reduce capital buffer in case of EU rule violation

Insurers have urged the UK government to hand over the EU’s insurance capital system Solvency II, which will be the first major departure for the financial sector in Brussels’ house of rules after Brexit.

The Association of British Insurers has urged ministers to reduce the capital buffer that members must hold and give them more freedom over how their assets are invested. The change will allow insurance companies to relocate a total of £95 billion, the trade agency said. This includes delivering some to shareholders.

Huw Evans, ABI’s secretary general, said these changes will prove the benefits of Brexit and cover some of the “significant” costs of preparing to leave the EU.

Evans said, “We took the cost, but now we have to seize the opportunity. “The opportunity arises when we have a Solvency II framework that provides strong policyholder protection as before, but there is a set of rules designed for the UK market. [the EU] 28.”

According to KPMG’s ABI analysis, loosening capital rules could add £16.6 billion in annual real GDP by 2051.

Evans said these changes would not harm policyholder protection and could make some products, such as pensions, cheaper by encouraging suppliers to come to market. The Trade Organization has also reissued a long request to simplify reporting requirements for members.

The demand for a major departure from EU regulations comes at a subtle period. Much of the UK’s broader financial services industry is hoping that Brussels will consider the UK’s rules to be the same as the EU’s, making it easier for UK companies to sell to customers within the block.

British life insurers, who will be the primary beneficiaries of the ABI’s proposed changes to Solvency II, benefit very little from equivalence because most of them operate in the domestic market.

Solvency II was introduced in 2016 to harmonize the block’s insurance capital rules. Thousands of pages of regulations took more than 10 years to negotiate, and the 2008 financial crisis made it even more urgent.

The two most controversial areas of the regime, matching adjustments and risk margins, were agreed after lengthy discussions between member states. British insurance companies were critical of both aspects, arguing that they unnecessarily increased capital demands and made investing in long-term assets such as infrastructure projects more difficult.

The ABI is proposing to reduce the overall level of risk margin (capital buffer) by 3/4. It is also proposing to adjust matching adjustments to facilitate investments in renewable energy and companies linked to the green agenda.

The government initiated consultations on the future of Solvency II in the UK last October and ended this month. The Ministry of Finance said it was analyzing responses to the consultations and would respond “in a timely manner”.

