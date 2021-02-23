A major UK construction company could derail the green technology gap’Net Zero’ told the government





Representatives from more than a dozen major construction agencies have urged the government to do more to bridge the existing green technology gap and improve technology pipelines so that there is no risk of missing the net zero target for 2050.

The report warns that without targeted policy action, the sector’s existing skills gap could widen in the near future without narrowing it.

The call for joint action came through a new paper published by the Think Tank Public Policy Research Institute (IPPR) by people like Morgan Sindall, Mace Group and Tideway.

The newspaper said about 750,000 UK-based construction workers plan to retire over the next 15 years. This is more than the number of workers who are likely to enter the field within this period.

Contributors to this paper argue that this trend is compounded by the fact that current education and training are largely inconsistent with the UK’s net-zero goals. Given that most of the buildings that will exist in the UK in 2050, the date the UK is legally required to provide net-zero, have already been built or are on pipelines, this document calls for urgent action.

This white paper commends the UK government’s efforts to support the “better reconstruction” of the construction sector after the epidemic, including the development of the Future Homes Standard and the orchestration of UKRI’s changing construction challenges. However, it says that the holistic approach is not yet combined or ambitious enough.

It argues that past moves can be built by infrastructure and project authorities building new national infrastructure and construction technology demand pipelines. Pipeline will work specifically with the Industrial and Higher Education sector and the Whitehall Department to plan investments in employment and technology.

The report also wants government departments to go beyond one-time funding to include technology investments in all major infrastructure projects they support. Workers should also be guaranteed wage improvement and good conditions.

While these measures have an initial cost, the report focuses on the possible benefits instead. Citing a previous study by the IPPR’s Environmental Justice Commission, they found that some 1.6 million green jobs could be created through adequate investment in achieving the UK’s long-term net zero and natural restoration goals.

“We can’t build better without an architect,” said Oscar Watkins, Head of Construction at IPPR.

“As this letter from industry leaders and organizations shows, the construction sector wants to be at the center of the UK’s momentum towards a net zero emissions and low carbon economy, but recognizes that it doesn’t have the skills it needs to do it yet. .

“In addition to the steps the industry needs to take to tackle this problem, government departments need to come together and invest directly where they need it most to make the most of the potential of the business in that sector. In addition, the government’s procurement system must be more proficient in recognizing and meeting the technical requirements.”

The organization supporting the report is the Construction Industry Education Board. British Real Estate Federation; Collaboration client forum; Construction client leadership group; Duprez Consulting; Cast consulting; Master Builders Union; Danny Sullivan Group; Chartered Institute of Building; K&M painting and decoration; Tideway; Morgan Sindall; IEMA; Green construction committee; Mace group; Supply Chain Sustainability School and Greater London Authority.

London Congressman Leonie Cooper; Farmer Review author Mark Farmer; Former BAM Nuttall Chief Executive Stephen Fox and Norwood Green’s Anthony Young Gong are personally applying. Lord Young previously held government and opposition positions related to business, innovation, technology, and the environment.

Citizen jury

The publication of the new IPPR paper came shortly after the think tank released the latest results from civil climate juries in London and the Northeast.

Using input from members of the London Project, organized jointly with Citizens UK, the IPPR calculated that the next London mayor will need help in providing 60,000 green jobs and apprentices in areas related to natural and low carbon transitions over the next period. Mayor term. In addition, you must ensure that at least 100,000 homes classified as fuel shortages are renovated within the same period.

Sarah george

