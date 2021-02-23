The state provides loan assistance to foreign buyers of UK goods.





Government-guaranteed loans will be provided to foreign buyers of UK goods to facilitate exports and support global transactions after Brexit.

UK Export Finance, the government’s export credit assurance department, will launch plans on Tuesday to help UK importers of goods and services secure the funds they need to purchase UK goods.

Officials said this would open up trading opportunities for small British companies securing export contracts with overseas buyers.

Banks can offer loans of up to £30 million to companies buying in the UK that are guaranteed to be repaid by the government. UK exporters are paid upfront upon fulfillment of the contract, while buyers benefit from flexible repayment terms in the long run.

Export Minister Graham Stewart said the government has decided to maintain its position as one of the world’s five largest exporters. He added that the plan will help exporters “get closer to buyers that they might otherwise miss and become stronger from the epidemic”.

Many small businesses are struggling with the immediate aftermath of the UK leaving the EU. This includes additional bureaucracy and other charges for European exporters.

Many small and medium-sized businesses are also struggling with cash flows given the coronavirus’s impact on their business. The epidemic has hit the global supply chain, and foreign buyers are struggling to access the capital needed to import goods and services.

recommendation

The Standard Buyer Loan Guarantee (SBLG) guarantees up to 85% of the value of your contract with a UK company. The new scheme is part of an overhaul to make UKEF’s supplier credit assistance easier to use.

UKEF is working with various new lenders to issue loans backed by SBLG to make the scheme easier to use.

Craig Beaumont, Foreign Secretary of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the initiative will help British companies sell overseas and contribute to promoting a “global UK”.

“The key is to make sure this works for small businesses as well as small businesses,” he added.

This plan has already been tested in pilot. One of the first to participate was CDE Global in Northern Ireland, which signed a multi-million pound contract with a Tunisian buyer to expand the production capacity of the silica quarry in Oueslatia.

Marc Jennings, CDE’s Chief Executive Officer, said this has “energized our business, maintained our engineering manufacturing role, and our access to finance ensures that our customers continue to invest in the best solutions that help them grow.”

Funding was arranged by AF Capital Partners. Andrew Woolfson, AF Capital’s partner, said the plan had entered into a UK export contract that would have been given to a German rival.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos