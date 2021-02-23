UK Budget 2021: UK Tax and Reform Options





Originally scheduled for release in the fall of 2020, the new UK budget postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will finally be released on March 3. In general, most tax rate changes take effect on or after budget days, but tax reforms in 2021 may have to wait. Consultations on policies that will define the UK’s tax strategy over the next decade will begin on March 23 following the budget announcement. Some tax reforms could be pushed forward until the end of the year, the fall of 2021.

In 2021, Prime Minister Li Shi Sunak faces two challenges. Meanwhile, the budget is expected to support businesses affected by the epidemic and lay the foundation for economic growth. On the other hand, he has to provide budget stability. And it’s not that easy. According to the Institute of Finance, the UK must raise taxes or cut spending by about £60 billion (US$84 billion) to balance its budget. Achieving these goals may not be possible (or may not be desirable) in the context of recovering from an economic fallout from an epidemic.

The 2019 Conservative election pledge was not to raise major tax rates, but the current economic situation could cause the Prime Minister to violate his promise.

One of the taxes that can be raised is corporate taxes. The bill rarely increases tax collection during an economic downturn and sends false signals to businesses and investors. The corporate tax rate increase can be replaced by a certain above-average excess profit and a windfall corporate tax that is added to the corporate tax payment. The windfall tax can also target certain sectors that benefited from government policy during the COVID-19 crisis. In any case, windfall taxes deter innovation and affect economic growth, while adding complexity to the tax system, making management and compliance difficult.

The Digital Services Tax (DST) is also being investigated. Raising tax rates, lowering thresholds applicable to more businesses, and widening the base to include online sales of real goods are some of the adjustments digital taxes can go through. However, the extra tax on the sale of goods over the Internet is converted into another tax that is added to the existing value-added tax (VAT).

Regarding VAT, the current temporary 5% cut rate (at the standard rate of 20%) applicable to hospitality and tourism can be extended for an additional year. The UK, on ​​the other hand, can benefit from VAT reform because income is less susceptible to recession than income or corporate taxes. The UK has the opportunity to increase its revenues by expanding its VAT base. The UK’s VAT rate of return is lower than the OECD average, suggesting there is room for improvement in tax performance. The VAT limit in the UK is almost twice the average VAT limit in OECD countries. Exemption from small businesses saves on administrative and compliance costs, but a larger threshold favors smaller businesses over larger businesses and creates distortion as they negatively impact tax collection. Looking at the UK’s viable policy gap, VAT collection can increase by up to 16.5 percentage points if the reduced tax rates and exemptions are removed.

To balance the budget, some groups in the UK (e.g. the Tax Commission) recommend a one-off tax. Looking at how little property taxes are currently being levied in other countries and tax abolition in most OECD countries, the UK shouldn’t adopt one in the first place. When considering a new type of tax, it is worth considering the administrative cost of enforcement, and in this case, strengthening enforcement on existing taxes can better use the resources of the UK government than introducing all of the new taxes.

The green tax could also be part of a 10-year tax strategy. Fuel tariffs may not increase soon, but new plastic packaging taxes and gas charges are being considered. Implementing gas levy will incentivize households to convert home heating from gas to electricity and reduce carbon emissions.

Other measures may include increasing capital allowances, simplifying the patent box system, or replacing property tax reforms with taxes based on the capital value of land and buildings. Property tax reform should also ensure that businesses do not face tax increases when improving their property through renovations or new construction. Therefore, buildings, plants and machinery should be excluded from the reformed tax base. In the 2020 International Tax Competitiveness Index (ITCI), the property tax index ranks 33rd out of 36 countries in the UK, and the UK ranks 22nd in the overall ITCI. Thus, a complete reform of property taxes will have a direct impact on the UK’s international tax competitiveness.

Tax increases or cuts in spending that took place early in the year could hamper a favorable economic recovery. The UK should focus on tax reforms that can boost the economic recovery by supporting corporate investment and employment while increasing international tax competitiveness.

Was this page helpful?

Thank you!

The Tax Foundation works hard to provide insightful tax policy analysis. Our work depends on the support of the public like you. Can you contribute to our work?

Contribute to the tax foundation

Please tell us how we can serve you better!

We work hard to make our analysis as useful as possible. Could you tell us more about how we can do it better?

Send feedback

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos