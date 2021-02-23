United States reaches 500,000 Covid deaths





The virus has reached all corners of America, devastating dense cities and rural counties with surges that have passed through one region and then another.

In New York City, more than 28,000 people have died from the virus, or about one in 295 people. In Los Angeles County, the toll is about one in 500 people. In Lamb County, Texas, where live 13,000 people scattered over a vast area of ​​1,000 square miles, the loss is one in 163 people.

The virus has torn apart nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, easily spreading among vulnerable residents: they are responsible for more than 163,000 deaths, about a third of the country’s total.

Virus deaths have also disproportionately affected Americans along racial lines. Overall, the death rate for black Americans with Covid-19 has been almost twice that of white Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the death rate of Hispanics was 2.3 times that of white Americans. And for Native Americans, it was 2.4 times higher.

As of Monday, around 1,900 Covid deaths were reported, on average, most days, up from more than 3,300 at peaks in January. The slowdown has been a relief, but scientists have said the variants make it difficult to project the future of the pandemic, and historians have warned against diverting the scale of the country’s losses.

There will be a real will to speak out, look how you are doing, said Nancy Bristow, director of the history department at Puget Sound University in Tacoma, Wash., And author of American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the 1918. Influenza Epidemic. But she cautioned against inclinations now to rewrite that story into another story of American triumph.

