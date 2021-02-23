United States Sanctions Two More Burmese Generals After Protest Suppression | Military news





The US move follows the military’s use of force against peaceful protests over the weekend that left two people dead.

The United States imposed sanctions on two other generals involved in the February 1 military coup in Myanmar and said it was not ruling out further action after hundreds of thousands descended on the Monday street despite the threat of violence.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Monday that the action was in response to the killing by security forces of peaceful protesters after two people were killed over the weekend, and a woman 23-year-old died from her injuries after being shot in the head on February 9.

Sanctions penalize Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun and Gen. Maung Maung Kyaw, who are members of the State Administrative Council (SAC), which the military set up to rule the country after taking power in government elected Aung San Suu Kyi.

Today’s appointments are another step in promoting the accountability of military leaders who commit violence and try to suppress the will of the people, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The coup sparked days of mass protests in Myanmar cities and a growing campaign of civil disobedience in which doctors, teachers, engineers and other public officials have stopped working.

Anti-coup protesters burn portrait of army chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the February 1 coup and was already sanctioned for the crackdown on the Rohingya in 2017 [Reuters]The new sanctions freeze any assets Moe Myint Tun and Maung Maung Kyaw may hold in the United States and prevent American companies and individuals from doing business with them. Chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, was among 10 generals targeted for sanctions on February 11.

Hundreds in detention

The move followed huge protests on Monday that brought millions to the streets despite threats broadcast on state television that accused protesters of inciting people to embark on a path of confrontation where they would suffer loss of life.

The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners, which has been monitoring detentions since the coup, said 684 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced since the military took control of the country. Some 637 remain in detention.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States could not rule out further measures and again condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters. There may be some additional political levers we can pull when it comes to our goal of supporting the Burmese people, he said, using the country’s old name.

The international community must persist with strategic and targeted sanctions against military leaders, military-related companies and timely crony companies, especially EU, Progressive Voice, a Myanmar rights and defense group. , wrote on Twitter. International financial institutions play a role in ending relations with the military and recalling their loans.

The European Union, at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday, agreed to impose selected sanctions on Myanmars military leaders, but has not yet released details.

The UK, meanwhile, has summoned Myanmar’s ambassador to London for the second time in a month to condemn the coup and the response to the protests.

The Asian minister condemned the response of Myanmar’s security forces to peaceful protests, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, referring to British Asia Minister Nigel Adams.

He stressed that the use of violence and force against protesters, which has already resulted in deaths and serious injuries, was completely reprehensible and must stop.

