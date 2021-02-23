UK unemployment rate rises to 5.1% as economy freezes due to Covid blockade | UK unemployment and employment statistics





The December unemployment rate rose to 5.1% as the government continued to prevent the sharp increase in the unemployment rate ahead of Christmas.

According to the National Statistical Office, the unemployment rate in the three months through December rose 1.5 percentage points from 5% in November from a year ago, with a significant portion of the economy still hibernating.

Recent figures from HM Revenue & Customs for January showed 726,000 fewer employees in the company’s salary in January compared to February 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, even with HMRC’s same assessment, despite the beginning of the third blockade, the company has brought some of its employees back to full-time for two consecutive months.

HMRC revealed that about 83,000 people returned to company salaries compared to December 2020.

While it is believed that the recent increase in salaries is a result of the company’s returning to its employees compliant, millions of workers still have government subsidies, and jobs are messed up.

It is understood that over a million self-employed people are also not working, and many of them do not qualify for state assistance.

According to a report from the London School of Economics last month, 1 in 7 companies employing 2.5 million people could be closed until spring without further assistance from the Treasury.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

Rishi Sunak is expected to expand most of the support provided to workers affected by the epidemic, but will not expand the scope of its benefits to include all self-employed people.

Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: As the epidemic continues, job losses continue to rise.

Strict restrictions throughout the winter season will affect many business reserves, making difficult decisions for employees. Meanwhile, businesses that run out of cash have relied on futile plans to retain their employees, otherwise the unemployment rate will increase considerably.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos