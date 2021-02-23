Biden on 500,000 Covid Deaths in the United States: We Must Not Go Numb to the Pain | American News





In a grim speech to the nation as the United States surpassed half a million coronavirus deaths on Monday, Joe Biden urged the country to unite in its battle against the virus.

I ask all Americans to remember those we lost and those we left behind. But as we all remember, I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to remain socially distant, to mask ourselves, to get vaccinated when it is your turn, the president said in his speech from the House. White.

Biden used the speech to urge Americans to overcome partisanship and follow public health guidelines as his administration rushes to distribute vaccines and end the pandemic.

Biden has previously been criticized for being too cautious in setting vaccine distribution targets, but the administration said it had increased vaccination rates to 1.7 million per day and was on track to exceed its target of delivering 100 million shots in the first 100 days of administration.

The presidents’ speech on Monday, however, did not focus on measures. Instead, Biden focused on the loss Americans felt because of the pandemic and the larger reunion theme, which Biden has emphasized throughout his campaign.

We must end the policy of disinformation that divides families, communities and the country; It has already cost too many lives, Biden continued in his speech. It is not Democrats or Republicans who are dying from the virus. They are our fellow Americans, our neighbors. They are our friends, our mothers, our fathers, our daughters, our husbands, our wives. We must fight this together as one people, like the United States of America. This is the only way to beat this virus, I promise you.

Bidens’ speech was reserved by solemn rituals to honor the 500,000 dead. Before his speech, the National Cathedral rang 500 times; The President subsequently joined First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff outside the White House, where they observed a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles.

The Biden administrations’ approach to dealing with the pandemic is markedly different from that of the Trump administrations. Where Trump has regularly swept aside the severity of the virus, Biden’s team has hosted several events to recognize its severity, including a prime-time speech, a memorial ceremony, and a moment of silence. Biden and his team stressed the importance of remembering the severity of the pandemic.

As a nation, we cannot accept such a cruel fate. As we’ve been fighting this pandemic for so long, we must resist becoming numb with pain, Biden said.

The United States has had the worst record of any country in the world, but there are some promising signs. Hospitalizations have fallen by more than 50% across the country over the past month, and as of Sunday more than 13% of the American population received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Bidens’ speech spoke of that optimism, saying America and the world would overcome the pandemic.

Let it not be a story of how far we have fallen, but how far we have come back. We can do it, Biden said.

This nation will smile again. This nation will once again have good days. This nation will experience joy again and how we remember each person we have lost, the life they have lived, the loved ones they have left behind. We will overcome this, I promise you.

