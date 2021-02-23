Space Bridges around the world will help the UK and Australia stay ahead of the global space race.





The world’s first Space Bridge will enable greater access to trade, investment and academic research opportunities, better advice to businesses and innovative bilateral collaborations. The UK and Australia share their future ambitions for space and have similar plans to increase the size and job creation potential of this sector. The agreement will further develop a long-standing relationship between the two countries dating back to the 1970s, when the Prospero satellite built in Farnborough, England, was launched from Umera, South Australia.

The agreement strengthens cooperation between the British Space Agency, the British Ministry of International Trade, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, and the Australian Space Agency to coordinate opportunities for British and Australian governments and businesses to engage in space-related activities, including sharing Earth observations. Data for collaboration on robots and artificial intelligence.

British Secretary of Science Amanda Solloway said:

The world’s first and today’s Space Bridge partnership with one of our closest international allies is another step in our ambition for Britain to become a globally competitive space powerhouse.

This bond allows our most innovative space companies and universities to collaborate more effectively and share best practices than ever before. I’m excited to see how this partnership will create new space jobs in both countries while driving new ideas that can enrich everything in our lives.

Export Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

Space exports reached 5.5 billion in 2017, and it is the international demand for space goods and services that is driving the development of the UK’s vibrant and innovative space industry.

Like the UK, Australia recognizes the enormous potential of space science and recognizes that close partnerships and cooperation between the two sectors can boost progress and jobs in both countries. We believe Britain’s exports to Australia could increase by more than 900 million as a result of a free trade agreement, and the Space Bridge program could play an important role in contributing to this growth in space and further strengthening UK-Australia relations.

The UK has a strong level of foreign direct investment in the space sector, and the Australian space sector reports a strong desire to expand its business to the UK. Space agency leaders in Australia and the UK are recognizing the importance of strengthening space ties between the two countries as the UK strengthens its plans to become a leading global player in space.

The announcement came this week as the UK and Australia began negotiating the Fourth Free Trade Agreement. We have already made good progress in several chapter areas including digital, telecommunications, customs, rules of origin and procurement in previous rounds.

Australia affects the Indo-Pacific region, and the free trade agreement will help us move on to this dynamic world region. This will diversify our trade, make our supply chain more resilient, and make the UK less susceptible to political and economic shocks.

Dr Graham Turnock, Chief Executive Officer of the British Space Agency, said:

It is your only right to build new and strong alliances with new and existing partners around the world as the UK expands its ambitions in space.

The agreement has the potential to inspire innovation, facilitate knowledge exchange, and build relationships that will help the UK and Australia maximize the vast economic and scientific potential offered by the space sector. It will help to create better opportunities and greater security for the people of both countries.

Enrico Palermo, Director of the Australian Space Agency.

The Space Bridge Framework Arrangement will help push the Australian civil space industry to the next stage of growth, open the door to building regional capacities, and significantly strengthen cooperation with the British Space Agency.

The space sector is one of the fastest growing UK sectors with an expected 30,000 new jobs by 2030. The Australian space sector is growing with up to 20,000 new jobs expected by 2030.

The Space Bridge Framework Arrangement was signed on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Canberra, Australia, and Westminster, London, England.

The agreement was signed by Australian Minister of Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews, UK Secretary of Science, Research and Innovation Amanda Solloway with UK High Commissioner Vicki Treadell CMG MVO, UK High Commissioner The Hon George. Brandis QC, Australian Space Agency Director Enrico Palermo, UK Space Agency Chief Executive Dr. Graham Turnock, UK Space Agency International Director Alice Bunn, UKSpace Nick Shave Chairman and Australian Space Industry Association President James Brown, de facto signing. .

