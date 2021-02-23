FACT SHEET: The United States-Canada Partnership





The United States and Canada share a unique bond. As friends, neighbors, allies and partners of NATO, this relationship is deeply rooted in our shared values, our shared history and our shared vision for the future.

From national security to global affairs, environmental protection and free trade, our two countries work closely together. Our two-way trade totals nearly $ 2 billion a day in goods and services, and our people-to-people ties in education, small business, arts and culture are unprecedented.

Today, President Biden will jointly unveil a new initiative with our Canadian partners and friends: the United States-Canada Partnership Roadmap.

The roadmap is a model for our whole-of-government relationship, based on our shared values ​​and our commitment to work in partnership in areas of mutual interest, such as the recovery from COVID-19 and global health security, efforts to combat against climate change and common defense and security priorities. Through the Roadmap, we will also advance our shared vision of prosperity, diversity, equity and justice for all of our citizens.

Today, President Biden will present the roadmap, which will prioritize:

Fighting COVID-19: The top priority for the President and Prime Ministers is to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The roadmap will highlight our countries’ support for multilateral institutions that are at the forefront of the response to COVID-19, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations development agencies.

Build Back Better: The President and Prime Minister share a vision for a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery that strengthens the middle class and creates more opportunities for hard workers to join it, and ensure people have good jobs and quarries on both sides of the border. The roadmap highlights cooperation to build supply chain resilience as well as clean growth driven by workers, communities and businesses in the United States and Canada.

Accelerate Climate Ambitions: Through the Roadmap, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau will launch a high-level climate ministerial conference to align our policies and goals to increase ambition to tackle the climate crisis . They will commit to strengthening the implementation of the Paris Agreement by working jointly and with others to increase the scale and speed of action to achieve the goal of net zero emissions. by 2050.

Promote Diversity and Inclusion: The President and the Prime Minister share the commitment of each of their countries to tackle systemic racism, gender discrimination, barriers for people with disabilities and all other forms of discrimination and exclusion. The Roadmap underscores our shared determination to implement more effective, equitable and inclusive approaches to community safety, criminal justice and law enforcement.

Strengthening Security and Defense: As NATO Allies, and with a deep bilateral defense relationship, the United States and Canada have a common interest in transatlantic security. Our collective security is underpinned by investments in modern, ready and capable forces, in line with the commitments of each NATO Allys under the 2014 Wales Defense Investment Pledge. The Road Map also underlines the importance of continuing to contribute to security in the context of the United Nations and other global missions. As part of the Roadmap, the President and the Prime Minister will agree to expand cooperation on continental and Arctic defense, including by modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) , as well as by improving collaboration between law enforcement agencies by re-establishing the Cross-Forum on border crime.

Building Global Alliances: The President and Prime Minister will affirm their shared commitment to address global challenges through the Road Map through multilateral institutions including the United Nations, G7 and G20, WTO , NATO and the Five Eyes community. Finally, the leaders will agree to work to relaunch the North American Leaders’ Summit as a re-engagement of solidarity between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

