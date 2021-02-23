Holiday Reservations Surge in UK After Containment Exit Plan Revealed | Travel and leisure





Airlines and travel agencies have reported a surge in vacation bookings after Boris Johnson announced his containment roadmap.

EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui, and Thomas Cook saw a surge in bookings to destinations including Spain and Greece after the Prime Minister reviewed it assuming that the coronavirus and vaccination program had not resumed and said international travel could resume from May 17th. Reported that it did.

The increase strengthened stocks of airlines and travel companies on Tuesday. EasyJet and Tui were among the top risers in the FTSE 250, gaining 7% and 3% respectively. In the FTSE 100, British Airways’ owners, International Airlines Group, rose 3.5%.

EasyJet increased flight bookings in the UK by 337%, package vacation bookings soared 630% compared to a week ago, and Mlaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and Crete in Greece were among the top destinations. August vacations are the most popular, followed by July and September.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: We have consistently confirmed that there is a repressed demand for travel, and this surge in bookings shows that the government’s signal of plans to resume travel is what UK consumers have been waiting for.

Tui, Ryanair, Thomas Cook and Jet2holidays also reported a surge in demand. Tui, the world’s largest travel agency, said vacations in Greece, Spain and Turkey since July had the highest number of overnight bookings, with a 500% increase in bookings.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, says bookings from the UK to vacation destinations in Spain, Greece and Italy have skyrocketed since the government announcement. This is an encouraging trend and demonstrates the importance of providing trust to your customers.

Boris Johnson, who plans to ease the COVID-19 restrictions as part of the government, said the Travel Task Force will plan to return to overseas trips on April 12 so people can plan their summer. The ban on overseas travel will not be lifted until May 17th as soon as possible. This means Easter break time.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of Tui UK and Ireland, said: The announcement of the award was positive and demonstrates that by working with the travel industry in a risk-based framework, our clients will have the opportunity to travel abroad this summer. give. We will continue to work closely with the government so that people can expect a decent rest after a very difficult year for many.

Thomas Cook said website traffic rose 75% on Monday, and bookings have tripled from the previous day. Turkey was the number one destination, followed by Greece and Cyprus, but people also booked long-distance trips to the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The company said its customers are making good reservations by 2022. It felt like a cork popped out of repressed demand for the holidays, a spokesman said.

Travel agency Jet2holidays and Jet2 airlines announced last week that summer reservations for mainland Spain and its islands Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey had increased 600% since Monday afternoon.

From July to the rest of the vacation, the number of bookings increased noticeably. Golf Travel Center, a golf vacation booking website, said that European golf vacation requests surged in June and July.

Thomas Cook Chief Executive Officer Alan French said: The government announcement is good news for those of us who have to go on vacation. While waiting for more details, the government’s ambition is to start international travel and have a summer vacation in the coming months.

Domestic travel has also increased significantly. Since the announcement, data from hotel technology provider Avvio showed that the value of summer bookings for UK hotels and self-catering accommodations has risen 38% more than the previous day. The UK’s top-of-the-line staying market is booming, and four- and five-star hotel sales in August were up 350 percent from last year.

Michael De Jongh, Avvio’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: We all have had a tough year and people desperately want to leave this summer. Many consumers feel it is too risky to book their vacation abroad, so they are spending money they would have gone abroad to enjoy amazing stays at four or five star hotels in the UK instead. It’s probably the first time many of them have stayed in such a luxury hotel.

