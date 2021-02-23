Afghan Peace Talks Resume in Doha as US Reviews Taliban Deal | Conflict News





Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government resume in Doha after weeks of delays and changes in US diplomatic direction.

Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have resumed in the Qatari capital, Doha, after weeks of delays, escalating violence and a change in US diplomatic leadership at the start of the Biden administration.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Monday evening tweeted the resumption of talks, which were the result of an agreement between the Afghan armed group and the United States in February 2020.

But President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing the deal, which aimed to end the longest war the United States has waged. The Taliban have been fighting the combined forces of the West-backed Kabul government and foreign troops since their overthrow in a US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

Last week, the Taliban called in an open letter on the United States to fully implement the Doha agreement, including the withdrawal of all international troops, saying they were committed to its side. agreement to secure US security interests in this war-torn country.

Set the agenda

There were no details on the talks except for an announcement that the first item on the agenda would be to set the agenda.

When the talks ended abruptly in January, days after they began, both sides submitted their wishlists for agendas they now have to sift through to agree on negotiating points and order in which they will be addressed.

The priority for the Afghan government, Washington and NATO is a serious reduction in violence that can lead to a ceasefire, the Taliban have so far resisted any immediate ceasefire.

Washington is reviewing the Doha peace deal the previous Trump administration signed with the Taliban as consensus grows in Washington that an extension of the withdrawal deadline is needed. The Taliban have resisted suggestions for even a brief extension.

It has been suggested that a small intelligence-based force remains behind that would focus almost exclusively on counterterrorism and an increasingly active and deadly branch of ISIL (ISIS) in eastern Afghanistan. .

But neither Washington nor NATO have yet announced a decision on the fate of around 10,000 foreign soldiers, including 2,500 American soldiers, still stationed in Afghanistan.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Transatlantic Alliance troops would not withdraw from Afghanistan until the time is right, adding that the Taliban must do more to meet the terms. of the agreement with the United States.

Political solution

The Biden administration, which has emphasized a political solution to the protracted conflict, has retained US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the US deal with the Taliban but has so far avoided any definitive statements on the way to be continued in Afghanistan.

The resumption of talks in Doha follows rampant diplomatic activity, including reaching out to Pakistani officials and its powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan is seen as key to bringing the Taliban back to the negotiating table, and it can use its influence to pressure the Taliban to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

Last week, the head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, was in Islamabad, as were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Afghan envoy Zamir Kabulov and special envoy of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis’ special envoy Umar Daudzai is due in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Although details of the meetings were sketchy, Afghanistan featured prominently and officials familiar with the talks said a reduction in violence and a possible ceasefire dominated discussions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos