New set of pollution-free buses to be tested on British roads





Rendering shows what the bus might look like when it’s in use.

One of the UK’s largest public transport operators is trying out the use of pollution-free buses from Arrival, a company specializing in the production of commercial electric vehicles in a so-called “micro factory”.

First Bus, part of the larger FirstGroup, said in a statement Monday that tests will begin in the fall and will operate on existing routes in the UK. The vehicle is on the ground floor and will have enough seats to accommodate 36 passengers.

The company’s testing of the buses produced by Arrival continued its previous pledge to cease purchasing diesel buses after 2022 and operate pollution-free vehicles by 2035. In January, First Bus launched a hydrogen-powered double-decker bus in the United States. Aberdeen, the Scottish city.

Arrival was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in the UK. The company develops software, materials and components in-house, in a small footprint microfactory that can be quickly rolled out on existing commercial sites and adapted to demand. They say they produce vehicles. When you need it.

In November, the company announced that it would be listed through a merger with a US blank check company in a deal that gave a $5.4 billion corporate value.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission defines a blank check company as “a development stage company that has no specific business plan or purpose, or whose business plan is to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or company or other legal entity.” Person.”

Prior to its November announcement, Arrival attracted investment from companies such as UPS, Kia, and Hyundai.

The company is currently working in two micro factories in South Carolina and in a British town, Bicester.

Changing appearance of urban traffic

Trials involving First Bus and Arrival are another sign that low-emissions and zero-emissions vehicles are playing an increasingly larger role in urban mobility as municipalities around the world are trying to solve air pollution problems and reduce the number of diesel and gasoline vehicles. . cigar.

In major capitals such as London and Paris, for example, bike-sharing schemes give people the opportunity to make short trips on two wheels, while many cities now encourage residents to walk to their destination rather than drive.

And on Tuesday, the Volkswagen Group said it would expand its electric car sharing service to a major port city in Hamburg, Germany after a pilot run in Berlin.

The app-based WeShare service started later this week and uses around 800 VW’s ID.3 electric cars.

CNBC’s Ryan Browne contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos