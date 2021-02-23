COVID-19: Records of foreign workers leaving the UK | Business news





The number of foreign-born workers in the UK recorded the largest decline last year, according to official statistics.

Employment data released by the Office of Statistics (ONS) showed that in the last quarter of 2020, there were 795,000 fewer such workers in the UK than a year ago.

This figure suggests that the number of foreign-born residents overall, including those classified as unemployed or economically inactive, has declined by nearly one million.

This data covers the period of time when the UK suffered from the world’s worst COVID-19 mortality rate and the economy fell into the biggest downturn in 300 years due to epidemic restrictions.

This helped the unemployment rate hit a five-year high of 5.1% over the last three months of 2020, according to ONS figures.

Areas such as hospitality, which previously employed large numbers of foreign workers, have been particularly hit.

ONS warned that figures from regular surveys of the labor market, rather than key immigration data halted due to the epidemic, should be “used with caution.”

That’s because the assumptions behind it are based on epidemic epidemic trends and the way data is collected has changed.

But Jonathan Portes, professor of public policy at Kings College London, told Reuters that “there’s no doubt we’ve seen a leak of unprecedented people in recent history.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

‘Above the knee’ wedding industry

He said the way ONS calculates the data could mean it is underestimating the numbers.

This figure shows that there are over 5 million foreign workers in the UK in the three months through December. This is a decrease from 5.8 million a year ago.

Workers in the UK, originally from the EU, accounted for the majority of the decline, from about 500,000 to about 1.9 million.

People from outside the EU have declined by about 3.1 million to less than 300,000.

According to ONS data dating back to 1997, the number of foreign workers in the UK actually plummeted after peaking at less than 5.9 million in early 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos