U.S. Covid Vaccine Supply To Increase Dramatically In March, Drugmakers Says In Congress





Lillie McCray (right) receives Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from health care professional Walgreens Ghassan Ayyad (left) at the Victor Walchirk Apartments in Evanston, Illinois on February 22, 2021.

Kamil Krzaczynski | Reuters

The supply of the Covid-19 vaccine to the United States is expected to increase significantly next month, with manufacturers doubling the pace of production, company executives said in prepared remarks to Congress on Tuesday.

Pfizer plans to deliver more than 13 million doses of its two-dose-per-week vaccine to the United States by mid-March, more than double the weekly number of doses the company was sending earlier this month, Pfizer Business Director John Young said in writing. testimony. The testimony was made public ahead of a hearing before the House Committee on Energy and Trade.

Young also said Pfizer was on track to deliver 120 million doses by the end of March, with 80 million more doses to be released by the end of May.

Moderna president Dr Stephen Hoge said his company was working to double its shipments to the United States by April, according to testimony prepared by Hoge. Moderna hopes to deliver 40 million doses per month, about double the current rate, he said.

“Since the end of 2020, we have doubled our monthly deliveries to the US government, and we are working to double them again by April to over 40 million doses per month,” Hoge said. “As we work to achieve these goals, we are continuously learning and working closely with our partners and the federal government to find ways to address bottlenecks and accelerate our production.

He added in the document that if the Food and Drug Administration allows the company to add more doses of the vaccine to each vial, it “would improve production.”

The American offer should also be helped by the arrival of new manufacturers in the fray. The FDA is expected to review Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine on Thursday. J&J Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr Richard Nettles said in his prepared testimony that the company plans to ship more than 20 million doses to the United States by the end of March.

Nettles added that the company is confident it will deliver 100 million doses in the first half of the year.

Taken together, these remarks indicate that the United States is on track to have received 240 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March, enough to immunize about 130 million people.

This could be of huge benefit to vaccine deployment. National and local authorities said the biggest constraint was the supply of doses by the federal government. More than 75.2 million doses have been delivered to states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 64.1 million doses have been administered.

The House hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.ET.

