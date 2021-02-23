UK, EU and Brexit Offer Extra Time to Ratify Trade-POLITICO





The British government in London has accepted the EU’s request for additional time to ratify the Brexit trade agreement. Brussels said it needed two more months to scrutinize it in 24 languages.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said the delay in ratification was not the UK’s preferred outcome, given the uncertainty over individuals and businesses.

In a letter to the European Commission’s Vice President Maro efovi, Gove said that extending the temporary coverage period will increase uncertainty. He added that he hopes that this is enough and not to pursue further expansion in the EU.

Under the terms of the treaty, both sides were required to ratify the agreement by February 28, when the provisional application expires. However, the committee said on February 10 it would push for a technical two-month extension.

The Commission said an extension to April 30 is needed to allow the time required to complete the legal language revision of the agreement in 24 languages ​​for investigation by the European Parliament and the Council.

Gove said that during the provisional filing period, the UK does not believe that the EU-UK Joint Partnership Council and other bodies required for Brexit trade transactions should officially start working, unless there are essential decisions that cannot be deferred.

