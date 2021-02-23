2021 US Open Final Qualifying Venues at Torrey Pines





The USGA on Tuesday announced the final 11 qualifying venues for this year’s US Open at Torrey Pines.

The 36-hole playoffs will take place on either May 24 (Texas, Japan) or June 7 (the remaining nine qualifiers).

The open qualifiers for the national championship from June 17-20 are back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the UK annual qualifier remains off the calendar. Instead, a series of three qualifying rounds on the European Tour will be used to determine these places. The top 10 winners in total points from the Betfred British Masters, Made in HimmerLand and Porsche European Open will be exempt from the US Open.

The US Open is a unique democratic championship that offers thousands of golfers from all walks of life a chance to qualify through a traditional two-step process established in 1959, said John Bodenhamer, senior general manager of the USGA , Championships. Allied golf associations in the United States, along with the Japan Golf Association, Golf Canada and the European Tour, are working together to offer players a qualifying course to the US Open that celebrates and reinforces the From Many, One theme.

Last month, the USGA revealed 109 venues for the local qualifiers, which run from April 26 to May 18 in 43 U.S. states and Canada. To be eligible, a player must have a handicap not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to have won the US Open after qualifying both locally and in the final. Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) won after their final qualification.

In 2019, the USGA accepted 9,125 entries for the Pebble Beach Championship, the eighth consecutive year that entries have surpassed 9,000. The record of 10,127 was set for the 2014 Championship at Pinehurst.

Here’s a look at the final qualifying schedule:

International (2)

Monday May 24

Asia The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Monday June 7

Canada RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario

United States (9)

Monday May 24

Dallas Athletic Club (blue and gold course), Dallas, Texas

Monday June 7

Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, California The Bears Club, Jupiter, Florida Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Georgia Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md. Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Achat, NY Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio Springfield (Ohio) Country Club Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Washington.

