Brexit: UK, EU agree to offer more time to approve trade deals | Political news

The UK has agreed to give the European Union more time to approve the Brexit trade agreement between the two sides.

The contract was signed on Christmas Eve, a few days before it went into effect on January 1.

The lawmakers ratified the deal in one day on December 30th.

A new era begins in EU-UK relations

However, the European Parliament was only put in place temporarily because it insisted there was not enough time to scrutinize the agreement before the end of the transition period.

The EU has requested an extension of the February 28 deadline, which is now agreed by the UK government.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said, “The provisional application of this agreement was not the preferred outcome of the UK given the uncertainties it poses for individuals, businesses and indeed parties.

“Extending the temporary coverage period increases uncertainty.”

Gove said in a letter to the European Union Executive Committee Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK expects the EU to “meet internal requirements” before April 30 and “and therefore will not request an extension beyond that period”. Said that. .

After the negotiations went into effect, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted a “teeth problem” to trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

‘A new beginning’ with PM signing EU trade agreement

Some supermarkets in Northern Ireland had empty shelves following new rules for retailers and businesses to import food from the UK and reports of delays in freight transport and denial of entry to the port.

The PM promised to “do everything we need to do”, including potentially triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to “confirm that there are no barriers in the Irish Sea.”

The protocol is part of the withdrawal agreement that governs the movement of goods.

In an effort to ensure that the islands of Ireland do not have strict borders, this mechanism allows Northern Ireland to maintain some EU regulations.

However, this means there must be customs declarations for products coming into Northern Ireland from the UK, including checks for some products.

The EU has in the past accused the British government of “flaws” in implementing the Northern Ireland protocol.

