Travelers rank this Florida beach # 1 in the United States





ST. PETE, Florida Beachgoers have had their say, and St. Pete Beach, along Florida’s west coast, is America’s best beach, according to TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards of 2021.

Just two hours southwest of Orlando, St. Pete / Clearwater was the most ideal place to watch the sun set over the ocean, according to travelers.

The top-rated activity in St. Pete is a sunset cruise along St. Pete Beach, according to TripAdvisor.

Not only was St. Pete # 1 in the United States, travelers rated it # 5 worldwide just below Grace Bay Beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Australias Whitehaven Beach was the main global competitor.

The Travelers Choice Best of the Best Beach award was based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor travelers, as well as the number of stops over a 12-month period. Travelers can save their travel ideas by tapping on the heart icon.

This year, among the top 25 beaches in the United States, Florida and Hawaii topped the list, according to TripAdvisor.

Not far from St. Pete, Madeira Beach was also on the list at # 9.

Visit St. Pete / Clearwater President and CEO Steve Hayes said in a statement that the area’s beaches have been in the top four in the past six years. Gaining the top spot this year was even more of an achievement due to the pandemic, according to Hayes.

After a devastating 2020 for travel, we were particularly honored to receive the Travelers Choice award this year, said Hayes. Our communities, including Saint Pete Beach and Madeira Beach, have done an incredible job building these great destinations and keeping their beaches pristine for travelers from near and far.

To see the full list of top ranked beaches around the world, click here.

