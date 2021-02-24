UK Covid Vaccinations Decrease by One-third as Vaccine Supply Falls | World news





The number of Covid vaccines administered in the UK has declined by more than a third over the past week, warning of short-term supply declines with stockpiling to ensure people get their second dose within the recommended 12-week limit.

According to the latest data, 192,341 people received their first jab on Monday, the second lowest daily total since January 17th, with 17.9 million people receiving the initial covid vaccine in the UK.

The number of vaccinations on Sunday was 141,719, the lowest since the UK daily count began on January 10th. Taken together, the sum for the last two days is 35% lower than the figure for the last week.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a radio interview that supply pressures could make it possible to expect a quieter week for vaccinations this week, but it will be released again next month. There will be a really rich week in March.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, added that although there was a temporary drop in daily press briefings, there were other factors suggesting a decline in UK vaccine stocks.

Other reasons for the slowdown include higher-than-expected intakes so far and the need to stock up so that a second dose can be provided to those who received the first dose in December, the first minister said.

British ministers expect the supply to be uneven, and Pfizer in particular said it could increase the amount it could produce in March by reducing production at its European plant in Belgium in February. AstraZeneca has promised to produce an average of 2 million times a week, but admits that production can be bumpy.

A modeling document released on Monday by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also appears to suggest that the UK could speed up vaccinations by the end of March.

According to a document from the Sages Modeling Subcommittee, created earlier this month, vaccinations can be carried out at a rate of 4m per week starting from March 22nd based on the scenario commissioned by the Cabinet Office. Until April 25th.

With an average daily vaccination rate of more than 400,000 people about a week ago, the UK has reached its goal of vaccinating 15 million people in its first four priority groups. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: Perhaps they made self-imposed targets in early February and used higher doses to look good.

Dr Michael Head, a senior research fellow at Global Health at the University of Southampton, said it was too early to say if there were any serious problems. Additional data will be needed to get a clear picture of whether this is a trend of concern or is it really part of natural fluctuations.

Sturgeon said Scotland would set a goal to reach everyone in the first nine priority groups by April 15, not April 30, according to an announcement released by Britain over the weekend.

This means that everyone over 50 years of age was given their first injections right after Easter, giving people with basic health conditions and health and healthcare workers a total of 32 million people across the UK. The second jab’s rolling program must have started by then.

