British Minister weighs testing as an alternative to vaccine passports





The British government reassured on Tuesday that people would not face major restrictions if they reject the coronavirus jab with officials considering the results of the recent Covid-19 test as an alternative to a’vaccine passport’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he is considering introducing a smartphone app or some sort of document asking people to show them to prove they are free from disease.

Despite Johnson’s expressing concern over the “philosophical and ethical” issues raised by the introduction of Covid identity certification, when the UK’s lockdown ends in the summer, people will be asked to provide such evidence to enter work, stadiums or restaurants. can.

On Tuesday, Johnson announced that Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove would lead a formal review of the controversial issue.

Critics have warned that “vaccine passports” could discriminate against people who could not be vaccinated due to pre-existing medical conditions or pregnancy. Rejecting jabs is more common among minority ethnic groups in Britain and opens up the possibility of racist claims.

It is correct that the government does not subcontract the decision as to whether or not companies require a vaccine passport.

For this reason, government officials said on Tuesday it was difficult to imagine a scenario where vaccination would be the only criterion for going to an event or getting into work after the blockade ends. Instead, governments are much more likely to use a combination of testing and vaccine proof.

But at the same time, the review does not rule out the possibility that the company chooses to ban people who have not been vaccinated. Managers already have the right to deny people access to their premises at their discretion.

While visiting a school in London, Johnson said the idea for a Covid identity document was the British “novelty”.

“We never thought of something to show to go to a bar or theater. . . It’s a deep and complex matter,” he told Sky News.

Johnson said the review will be finalized ahead of the “Phase 4” of the Phase 4 Containment Mitigation Plan expected on June 21st.

He added that all restrictions on normal living would end on June 21, “very optimistic,” he added, adding that the government will continue to provide economic assistance to businesses hit by the lockdown.

However, one leading expert recently warned of signs of a decline in vaccination rates in the UK and noted a markedly slow decline in the total number of cases.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the UK had an average of 3,001,892 injections per week in the first two weeks of February, but over the last 7 days we only had 2,436,697 injections. This is a reduction of 565,195 injections over the course of a week.”

Meanwhile, the drastic decline in infections that appeared in January and early February “seems to have slowed sharply over the past week,” Hunter added, pointing to a 12% decline last week compared to 28% last week. That.

The question of how to encourage workers to be vaccinated is now captivating executives across the country as England and Scotland announce plans to lift lockdown restrictions in the coming months.

recommendation

The CBI group of employers said they accepted the law firm’s opinion on whether the company could and should encourage vaccinations so that employees can return.

“I think the difference between a successful resumption or not depends on getting this matter right,” said CBI’s director Tony Danker.

According to business leaders, asking an employee to check before returning to work is simpler than getting vaccinated.

While some businesses are likely to be able to prove that vaccination is important for health and safety purposes (e.g. to protect nursing home residents), others are likely to be at greater risk of discrimination claims.

Richard Fox, Kingsley Napley's hiring partner, said the company would "strengthen" if it could rely on official government guidelines. "It is correct that the government does not subcontract the decision as to whether or not companies require a vaccine passport. . . The law is incredibly complex and there are obstacles to the potential for discrimination claims."

UK roadmap in blockade

March 8: All schools and additional education environments in the UK will be reopening for face-to-face education starting March 8. College students who have completed real-world courses can also return to campus.

From March 29th: Individuals can meet in an outdoor setting, such as a park with groups of up to 6 people, or meet another household. At-home guidance will be removed and outdoor sports facilities such as swimming pools and tennis courts will be reopened.

From April 12: Non-essential retail stores reopen with personal care services such as beauty salons and nail salons, and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms. Outdoor entertainment attractions such as theme parks and drive to cinemas, as well as hospitality venues such as the Pub Garden, can be reopened.

From May 17th: Indoor hospitality and entertainment venues will be reopening with capacity restrictions. Meanwhile, up to 30 people can gather in the outdoor setting. Individuals can meet other families or gather indoors in groups of no more than 6 people.

From 21 June: Legal restrictions on social contact in indoor and outdoor settings are removed. The rest of the closed settings, including the nightclub, will be reopened according to the latest scientific guidelines.

