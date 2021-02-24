US Attorney Peter Strasser resigns at the end of the month





In an exclusive interview with WWL-TV, Strasser said he had already submitted his letter of resignation, effective Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS It’s no surprise, but now it’s official.

With a change of administration in the White House, Peter Strasser will no longer be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

It’s pretty normal that the change of administration results in a change in politically appointed offices, he said in an interview with Zoom from his Poydras Street office.

While Strasser’s two-and-a-half years as chief federal attorney for the eastern Louisiana district have been hampered by nearly a year under pandemic restrictions, he has expressed his pride in a number of cases, from the illegal sale of box turtles to other more obscure environmental issues. lawsuits.

Among the most high-profile cases he led was the fraud case which resulted in guilty pleas from Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his partner Ronald Markham.

They took advantage of their own fame and turned it into theft, for lack of a better word. So that’s essentially the essence of the art of the trusted man, Strasser said.

Another major and ongoing case overseen by Strasser has been the subject of a series of WWL-TV highway theft investigations into on-road truck crashes organized for insurance fraud. While 33 people were charged and 13 pleaded guilty, Strasser admitted the case was hampered by the murder of a key defendant. The accused, Cornelius Garrison, had been cooperating with federal authorities at the time of his assassination in September.

As you know, the targeted murder of one of our defendants caused us a significant setback, Strasser said.

But Strasser also made this bold prediction about the killer

I won’t be there to supervise him, but I believe this person will be apprehended, he said. And when that day comes, this matter will take a new turn.

Strasser said he wasn’t ready to announce what he would do next, but said he had something planned and it would be new and different. While Strasser was a lawyer in private practice before being hired for his post, he is also a Navy veteran and spent 18 years as an Assistant United States Attorney from 1984 to 2000.

The office said the announcement of an interim US prosecutor to replace Strasser will be handled by the Department of Justice.

