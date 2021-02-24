NFU Live: Batters highlights the need to invest in UK agriculture





Farm leader Minette Batters urged the government to invest in UK agriculture, highlighting its immense contribution to the national economy.

Investments in farming will not only produce food, but will bring huge benefits to the country, Batters said at the NFU annual meeting on Tuesday (23 February).

See also: Labor leaders promise closer relationships with farmers

The NFU report, Leveling up Rural Britain (PDF), launched in time for the conference and suggests that investment in agricultural and rural communities could create jobs and improve the well-being of the country.

The report says that rural areas of England have been uniquely deployed to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A stronger country

The countryside not only produces nutritious, sustainable and affordable British food, it says it can provide physical and mental health through farm landscapes.

Mrs Batters said: If in the last 12 months we have all been together and learned that a country that raises the level of everyone everywhere is a stronger country.

She added: British level-up is not just a North-South issue. Raising the level of the UK is also a country/urban issue.

Agriculture is one of the only remaining major production sectors in the UK, she said.

I want to emphasize that it supports the economic stability of 70% of the country and accounts for 70% of the land mass.

A huge investment

Food & Beverage was the largest manufacturing sector in the UK with an annual value of 120 billion to the economy, attracting huge investments from foreign-owned food companies.

This business is for one reason because the raw materials are grown here,” she said.

The government should encourage more investment, including UK investment in the success story of British food.

We must enable collaborative green growth to raise the level of rural UK providing economic solutions to genuine One Nation UK.

Self-sufficiency

Secretary-General George Youthtis Defra, who spoke at the conference, said that now that Britain has left the EU, farmers can face the future with confidence.

Strong market prices continue to emerge in many farm sectors, and food production self-sufficiency in the UK has increased for the first time since 2014.

Some areas, such as pigs, have had problems, but despite the coronavirus pandemic, profitability has improved in many agricultural sectors.

Eustice said it plans to use the powers of agricultural law to strengthen farmers’ position in the supply chain and bring transparency to the market.

He has also expressed his intention to support new entrants by working with local councils and other partners to help them access land and start their own farm business.

The new payouts and incentives will reward farmers for making more sustainable farming, creating space for nature on the land, improving animal welfare and reducing carbon emissions, Eustice said.

The era of top-down EU rules is over. Our future policy is to support farmers making choices for their possessions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos