The UK government needs a hydrogen roadmap to reach its net zero target for 2050.

The UK’s energy sector is considered one of the world’s most innovative and increasingly cleaner energy industries. A paper published by the British Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association (UKHFCA) highlights the importance of taking action now if the UK government wants to remain a leader in the field of hydrogen energy and continue to lead the global decarburization movement.

With COP26 approaching fast, The Case for Green Hydrogen paper uncovers a set of important factors that the UK government should consider leading the way in and beyond global events, including:

How hydrogen plays an important role in the UK’s decarburization journey and what is really needed to achieve net zero by 2050, a set of policy recommendations (oven preparation, short and medium term opportunities) Clear roadmap from 2020 to 2050 UK Is the first to show what is needed to develop an important green hydrogen industry base in

In this paper, the UKHFCA urges the UK government to consider the long-term economic opportunities offered by hydrogen, especially how the UK can become the world’s leading exporter of electrolysis and green hydrogen technology. This is especially important when the EU is competing for ambitious green hydrogen targets and considering the acceleration of its hydrogen program in other territories including Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States.

However, industry leaders and hydrogen experts across the UK have explained concerns that the Treasury will repeat past mistakes and risk becoming a net importer, ultimately losing the economy, UK jobs and the UK’s position as a global leader in hydrogen.

This issue emerged in 2014 when discussions on the EU’s renewable energy targets and introduction of targets were being discussed in the UK (despite a report highlighting the opportunity to create 568,000 more jobs across Europe). This prevented the Treasury from taking swift action, pushing large numbers of manufacturing jobs to other jurisdictions and causing the UK to rely on technology imports.

Chris Jackson, chairman of the UKHFCA, said about the paper: We are at a pivotal moment in the UK’s energy history, and many leaders, experts and industries recognize the benefits hydrogen provides for both the UK economy and the decarbonization agenda. I’m doing it. . This document clarifies the most effective ways private and public sectors can work together for decarburization, which has never given a government a roadmap to hydrogen and has never followed more clearly than ever. .

As Brexit’s aftermath keeps us out of the pandemic, the government must realize what can happen if the industry ignores what the industry says. The UK economy has tremendous opportunities to rebuild through clean energy, and hydrogen is at its core.

The UK government is facing one of the most ambitious energy transition pathways the modern economy has attempted. This is a move involving a radical shift to supply new sources of energy (and the infrastructure needed to support them) for homes and transportation. Changes in technology in the UK labor market.

Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power plc, added: A global energy transition is already underway as governments around the world are setting up support strategies to achieve net zero. Green hydrogen is at the heart of this strategy and the UK is now a world leader in production and use. With the right support mechanisms, the country has everything it needs to create a new multibillion pound industry.

In addition, UKHFCA CEO Celia Greaves said of the paper: The UK has an opportunity to take a place in this market, providing an important path for post-COVID recovery in support of the government raising the level of its agenda. . The Green Hydrogen case represents the steps along this path to green hydrogen growth, and we look forward to working with the government to do this.

